Enchanting Winter Experiences Await This Holiday Season at Capital Hilton

"The holiday season is all about creating magical moments for our guests visiting from near and far," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "We want every guest to feel the joy of the season as soon as they walk through our doors. It's our way of spreading holiday cheer and making this time of year truly unforgettable for everyone who visits."

Holiday Family Fun Activities in the Lobby

Guests are invited to embark on a festive scavenger hunt across the lobby level, searching for 12 cleverly hidden nutcracker dolls. Once all 12 have been found and photographed, guests can present their photos at the front desk to receive a special holiday prize, redeemable at The Grind or The Statler Lounge.

During the month of December, guests can spend time in the hotel's "Christmas Village," a dedicated space just off the lobby decorated with twinkling lights and seasonal décor. Guests can cozy up while classic Christmas movies play in the background, and young visitors can share their holiday wishes at a special North Pole Letter Station, creating magical memories for the whole family.

Giving Back with Mary's Center

This holiday season, Capital Hilton is holding a toy donation drive for children in the area, partnering with Mary's Center, a community health center serving over 65,000 people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds in the Washington, DC metro area for nearly 37 years. Guests can get involved by purchasing new and unused toys to collect at the front desk, or by purchasing gifts from Mary's Center's Amazon Wishlist.

Food and Beverage Programming

Throughout December, the Statler Lounge will offer a lineup of festive holiday libations for guests to enjoy, including:

The Holiday 75: Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut

Honey Pumpkin Whiskey Smash: Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey, Disaronno, Pumkin Spice Syrup, Lemon Juice, Maple Syrup

Toasted Tequila Old Fashioned: Casamigos Reposado, Disaronno, Agave Syrup, Orange Bitters

Apple Cider Mule: Ketel One Vodka, Lime Juice, Apple Cider, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

The Cheer Spritz (Non-Alcoholic): Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Sparkling Apple Cider

Additionally, on New Year's Day, North Gate Grill will offer a special mimosa brunch from 9-11 a.m. inviting guests to toast to the arrival of 2026 in style.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com .

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information , and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook and Instagram .

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world's most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook , X and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Guerra

Capital Hilton

+1 202 787 0156

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Hilton