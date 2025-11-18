Capital Ideas Named One of Newsweek's Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Ideas, a Dallas-based Registered Investment Advisor, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026 (America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026).

Newsweek's ranking evaluates firms based on assets under management, business growth, adviser expertise, and breadth of service offerings, among other factors.

Founded in 1984, Capital Ideas has earned national recognition for its high-conviction investment strategies and tailored portfolio construction. The firm serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional investors through a portfolio management process driven by deep research and a disciplined approach to long-term growth and wealth preservation.

"Since 1984, Capital Ideas has built confidence with our clients by offering a solutions-based approach to managing their investment portfolios," said Andrew Kerai, Chairman & Managing Partner. "This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to the strength of our experienced team, investment focus, and long-standing commitment to our clients."

"For over forty years, Capital Ideas has earned client trust through expertise, experience, and an unwavering commitment to putting their interests first," added C. J. Brott, the firm's Founder & Chairman Emeritus. "I'm confident this legacy will continue under the leadership of the exceptional team we've built."

Capital Ideas is an investment advisory firm managing customized portfolios across asset classes. This includes equity, equity income, fixed income, and balanced portfolios tailored to meet the unique needs of its diverse range of clients. The firm's Infrastructure PLUS Strategy, which includes investments across traditional infrastructure companies as well as technology-oriented sectors, is a separate account strategy designed to capitalize on key growth themes driving the global economy.

About Capital Ideas

Capital Ideas is a Registered Investment Adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since 1984, the firm has provided investment and wealth advisory services to individuals, families, and institutions across the United States.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. We did not pay to be nominated or included in the initial ranking itself but did pay a licensing fee to Newsweek in order to promote the award.

