CAPITAL IDEAS OF POCATELLO NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS 2026 BY NEWSWEEK

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Ideas, an independent registered investment advisor serving Southeast Idaho families and business owners, has been named one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group (America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026).

This national ranking evaluated over 16,000 SEC-registered firms and recognized the top 1,000 RIAs with over $20 million in assets under management. Firms were scored on factors such as asset growth, client satisfaction, advisor expertise, and breadth of services offered.

"Since 1984, Capital Ideas has built confidence with our clients by offering a solutions-based approach to managing their investment portfolios," said Andrew Kerai, Chairman & Managing Partner, from the firm's Dallas office.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," added John Edwards, Senior Investment Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at Capital Ideas. "This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to the experience, focus, and hard work our entire team puts into delivering independent, quality advice for clients right here in Southeast Idaho."

Capital Ideas is recognized for its unique approach to portfolio construction, including its Infrastructure Plus strategy, which seeks to identify opportunities in both traditional infrastructure (utilities, energy, transportation) and the emerging AI and data center revolution. The firm also delivers equity income strategies tailored to institutional mandates and families seeking consistent, risk-aware returns.

The official award certificate was signed by Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham and Plant-A Insights Group President & CEO Manuel Moerback.

Capital Ideas will celebrate the award with current clients and the community throughout 2026 and is currently accepting new client relationships.

