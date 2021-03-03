Capital Insurance Group Names 2020 Agencies Of The Year

MONTEREY, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), the leading regional property and casualty insurer serving the Western United States, is proud to announce its 2020 Agencies of the Year, representing each of CIG's geographical regions:

CIG recognizes these agencies for their outstanding performance and achievements in the areas of agency relationship, profitability, and their commitment to clients through the annual Agency of the Year Awards.

"As CIG's new President & CEO, I am excited to share my inaugural congratulations to our 2020 Agency of Year winners," said Andy Doll. "CIG prides itself on being a regional carrier, and as such, takes pride in the regions in which we operate. This is further exemplified in four outstanding agencies demonstrating amazing partnership. Each of the winners illustrates how they provide outstanding service and align with CIG's mission to protect and restore the lives of each of their clients. I look forward to continuing and strengthening these outstanding relationships."

About PayneWest

A nationally ranked insurance agency, PayneWest has locations in four states across the Pacific Northwest. Dedicated to the well-being of their clients, colleagues, and communities, PayneWest strives to be the premier provider of unique insurance solutions in the business, health, and personal sectors.

"PayneWest is a strong agency partner not only for the Northwest region, but for all of CIG," said Jennifer Wagner, Regional Field Executive for CIG. "In fact, PayneWest's Yakima, Wash., location represents the company's largest Agribusiness written premium book of business. The Yakima team has been central to the region's profitable growth in this line of business, and it does not go unnoticed. This Agency of the Year award is so well deserved. Thank you for your commitment to excellence, and we look forward to our continued success!"

About E.H. Hursh

Headquartered in Fallon, Nev., E.H. Hursh is a fourth-generation owned agency, established in 1919. Their company motto of "service first" reflects the agency's commitment to their clients and CIG's insureds. They specialize in a variety of insurance products, including commercial, agriculture, auto, home and health.

"I have personally worked with Christopher Rogne and his team for over 13 years, and their dedication and partnership to CIG is phenomenal. E.H. Hursh has celebrated overall growth the past three years and has been appointed since 2003," said Barbara Peay, CIG Agency Development Manager.

About DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance

Established in 1960, Anthony J. DiBuduo and Leonard T. DeFendis turned a lifelong friendship into a highly successful and respected business. Today, DiBuduo & DeFendis is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in California with offices in Clovis, Fresno, Bakersfield, Dinuba, Hollister, Lodi, Modesto, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Monica, and Taft. The insurance professionals at DiBuduo & DeFendis provide all lines of insurance to a diversified group of clients through the United States.

"Five years ago, Matt and Mike DeFendis and Dirk Seltzer laid out a simple plan for CIG to follow: find a few cheerleaders, be consistent with your product and persistent with your follow up," said Kevin Doherty, Agency Development Manager at CIG. "We have worked hard to do just that, and the partnership is thriving because of the confidence established at all levels with both organizations."

About AHTKY Insurance Agency, LLC

AHTKY Insurance Agency, LLC is the union of two long established agencies in Southern California. AHTKY is an independent insurance agency dedicated solely to providing comprehensive insurance protection for businesses and individuals throughout the state of California in all lines of personal and commercial business. They pride themselves in providing the highest quality products with personal care and attention to every client.

"Not only is the agency a genuine pleasure to do business with, but they are also extremely professional and knowledgeable, incredibly profitable year over year, and one of my all-time career favorites. CIG is honored to be represented by AHTKY," said Bruce Ostrem, Regional Field Executive.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. Headquartered in Monterey, California, CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief to communities in crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG is rated "A"(Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com .

