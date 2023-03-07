Capital Insurance Group Names 2022 Agencies of the Year

Regional agency partners recognized for extraordinary efforts

MONTEREY, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S., is proud to announce its 2022 Agencies of the Year, representing each of CIG's four regions. CIG partners with independent, local agencies to provide the best possible service to policyholders. This unique partnership model is the foundation of CIG's business, and every year the company recognizes the agencies that made significant strides, exceeded expectations, and grew business in their communities.

CIG partners with many agents across its five-state footprint and wants to acknowledge agencies that go above and beyond in their performance, achievements, profitability, and commitment to policyholders. "It is well known at CIG that the independent agent is our customer. We also recognize that we maintain strong partnerships designed for mutual success. Through these partnerships, we bring security to the families, farms, and businesses on the West Coast, enabling them to have the confidence to realize their dreams," said CIG President and CEO, Andy Doll.

He continued, "While we enjoy the high-quality professionalism from all of our agency partners, each year there are some that simply rise to the top. I am excited to recognize four agencies who have had a most extraordinary year. Each has demonstrated a commitment to CIG through incredible financial results and their alignment with our team and business strategy. I am excited to share this recognition and look forward to what the future can bring for our outstanding relationships."

About Zarosinski-Leavitt Insurance Agency of OR, Inc.

Zarosinski-Leavitt is a full-service agency that represents hundreds of insurance markets with industry-specific programs. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, the agency is part of the nationally affiliated Leavitt Group.

"Zarosinski-Leavitt was our selection in the Northwest without hesitation." said Jennifer Wagner, CIG's Regional Field Executive for the Northwest. "We have had the good fortune to develop a partnership based on transparency and trust, which has been the key to our success together in profitability and growth."

About Comstock Insurance Agencies

Based in Reno, Nevada, Comstock Insurance is a family-owned, independent agency that has been part of the community for over 60 years. Comstock takes pride in their customer-focused approach to providing coverage to their clients.

"When it comes to Comstock, it's not just about the numbers—which are awesome—it's about the relationship." said Victor Foggie, Director of Field Operations at CIG. "They have great partnerships with everyone they work with at CIG from underwriters to the marketing rep, all the way down to our Claims and IT departments. It just doesn't get much better than that."

About Assurance Risk Managers

Headquartered in Woodland, California, Assurance Risk Managers (ARM) is dedicated to delivering superior service to inspire confidence in their customers and markets. With a commitment to quality, ARM provides a variety of services including personal, commercial, and non-profit insurance.

"ARM had an outstanding year of growth and profitability with CIG," said Pauleen Hepner, CIG's Regional Field Executive for Northern California. "They recognize the value that CIG brings to the marketplace and have our best interests in mind, which creates a valuable partnership."

About Palos Verdes Insurance Agency

Palos Verdes is a family-owned and operated agency based in Redondo Beach, California since 1955. With services that cover personal, home, and business insurance needs, they are an agency that values relationships with carriers and clients alike.

"Palos Verdes has been appointed with CIG for over 30 years and has earned the CIG Agency of the Year in Southern California multiple times," said CIG's Regional Field Executive, Bruce Ostrem. "It's a testament to their longevity, profitability, persistence, and professionalism. We enjoy working with them and our relationship is built on mutual respect."

CIG is proud to partner with these agencies and recognize their accomplishments and future success with the 2022 Agency of the Year Award.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and /Monterey Insurance Company. CIG's members are rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com.

