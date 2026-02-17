Capital Insurance Group Names 2025 Agencies of the Year

Independent agency partners recognized for performance, partnership, and community impact across CIG's regions.

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S., is proud to announce its 2025 Agencies of the Year, recognizing one independent agency partner in each of the company's four regions. The annual awards honor agencies that exemplify strong partnership, consistent performance, and a shared commitment to serving policyholders.

Capital Insurance Group's office in Monterey, California.

2025 winners are: Central Washington Insurance (Selah, WA), Executives Insurance (Tempe, AZ), Albano, Dale, Dunn & Lewis (Albano Insurance Services) (Orangevale, CA), and CMR Risk & Insurance Services (San Diego, CA). More information on the winning agencies can be found below.

"Our independent agency partners are central to how we serve policyholders, and the Agencies of the Year represent the very best of that model," said Andy Doll, President & CEO of Capital Insurance Group. "Each of these agencies demonstrates what strong partnership looks like through consistent performance, collaboration, and a shared commitment to doing what's right for the customers and communities they serve."

CIG is committed to partnering with independent agencies across its five-state footprint. The Agencies of the Year program was created to recognize those agency partners who go above and beyond in service, performance, and collaboration.

About Central Washington Insurance

Founded more than 55 years ago, Central Washington Insurance has been a trusted presence in Selah and the surrounding communities, providing clear guidance and dependable coverage for generations of individuals and businesses. Their commitment to local involvement and personalized service has made them a respected resource throughout Central Washington.

"Central Washington Insurance is known for offering thoughtful, trustworthy advice and for standing firmly behind the people they serve," said Kim Noel, Regional Field Executive for CIG's Northwest Region. "They have placed their confidence in CIG to protect both their largest commercial client, and the personal insurance needs of their own friends and family. That level of trust speaks volumes. We are proud to have partnered with them for more than 15 years and are grateful for the relationship we continue to build together."

About Executives Insurance

Executives Insurance is a small, locally owned, independent agency serving individuals and businesses throughout Arizona with auto, homeowners, renters, and commercial insurance solutions. Known for its personalized approach, the agency has built long-standing relationships by pairing responsive service with practical guidance that helps clients make informed coverage decisions.

"The relationship with Ken Plitt and the team at Executives Insurance goes well beyond strong results," said Tom Nowell, Regional Field Executive for CIG's Southwest Region. "Their integrity, responsiveness, and focus on doing what's right for policyholders is felt across every interaction, from underwriting to service to claims. We're excited for what's ahead and to continue building on this partnership."

About Albano, Dale, Dunn & Lewis (d.b.a. Albano Insurance Services)

Doing business in 50 states, Albano, Dale, Dunn & Lewis has more than six decades of experience, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions, including business insurance, workers' compensation, home and auto insurance, and specialized coverage for mobile home parks.

"This recognition reflects Albano, Dale, Dunn & Lewis' outstanding performance, sustained profitability, and continued growth in policies-in-force," said Pauleen Hepner, Regional Field Executive for CIG's Northern California Region. "Just as important, it celebrates the strength of our partnership and their unwavering commitment to serving clients with excellence. We are proud to work alongside their team."

About CMR Risk & Insurance Services

With more than 70 years of combined executive leadership experience, CMR Risk & Insurance Services has spent over two decades helping clients identify risk, implement effective mitigation strategies, and secure comprehensive insurance solutions. Their consultative approach and disciplined execution have earned them the trust of businesses navigating complex risk environments.

"CMR is not only a profitable agency with significant premium volume," said Bruce Ostrem, Regional Field Executive for CIG's Southern California Region. "They are a knowledgeable and highly professional partner who challenges us, collaborates with us, and helps strengthen our alignment in ways that elevate our work and reinforce the value of our partnership."

CIG congratulates these agencies on this prestigious recognition and looks forward to continued collaboration and success.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG's suite of insurance offerings includes coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG's member companies have received a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of a+ (Superior) from AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry. CIG is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation's largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com.

SOURCE Capital Insurance Group