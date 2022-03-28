Capital One Becomes Official Partner of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of the World Series

To celebrate the passion of baseball fans, Capital One will provide customers access to new and exclusive benefits straight from America's pastime



MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Capital One announced it is a new official partner of Major League Baseball (MLB) as the league's Official Bank and Credit Card Partner, as well as the presenting sponsor of the World Series, North America's most historic team sports championship. This multi-year sponsorship agreement will bring Capital One cardholders access to one-of-a-kind opportunities and exclusive events and benefits. Additionally through this sponsorship, Capital One is now an Official Partner of Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball.

Capital One is now the Official Bank and Credit Card Partner of MLB and the presenting sponsor of the World Series Tweet this Capital One - Official Bank and Credit Card Partner of Major League Baseball

"Capital One's partnership with MLB is the latest example of our commitment to our customers, who are passionate about sports and the teams they support," said Roger Ferguson, Managing Vice President, Sponsorship at Capital One. "Through this partnership, we look forward to teaming up with MLB to not only provide our customers with amazing benefits, but also to expand our company-wide commitment to promoting and celebrating diversity, inclusion and belonging, inspiring fans of our national pastime in the process."

Both new and existing eligible Capital One credit and debit cardholders can look forward to accessing a range of exciting, unique, and exclusive MLB-related benefits and experiences throughout the season, including:

Access to exclusive tickets to special events such as All-Star Week (including Capital One PLAY BALL PARK), the MLB Postseason and the World Series presented by Capital One

Appealing discounts for the MLB Shop and MLB.TV are coming soon

Starting on Tuesday, March 29th, Capital One rewards cardholders will be able to redeem their rewards for tickets to MLB games for all 30 teams through the recently announced Capital One Entertainment ticketing platform. Throughout the season, these cardholders will have the opportunity to access MLB tickets, from Opening Day through the Postseason, including the World Series presented by Capital One, as well as one-of-a-kind VIP experiences, such as private on-field sessions with MLB legends, batting practice access and more.

Capital One is also excited to work in tandem with MLB to extend the Capital One Impact Initiative , a multiyear commitment to tackling the underlying issues that hamper progress and create disproportionate outcomes for communities of color. To begin, Capital One is partnering with the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which administers one of the nation's premier scholarship and leadership development programs for minority college students. Capital One will commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier by donating $1,000 to the Foundation for each "Capital One Walk-Off" (game-winning play) this year, committing to a minimum total donation of $250,000 for the season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Capital One to the Baseball family," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "As we've seen with so much of their previous work, Capital One knows how to tap into the passion of sports fans everywhere, and we can't wait to see that engagement throughout Baseball."

Capital One has been a longtime sponsor and supporter of collegiate athletics, including the Capital One Cup program, men's and women's NCAA sports, March Madness, the Capital One Orange Bowl, and the College Football Championship, among others. At the professional level, Capital One is the presenting sponsor of the popular event series, Capital One's The Match, and the presenting sponsor of The ESPYs.

To learn more about Capital One's unique offerings for its customers, please visit www.capitalone.com/entertainment .

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $311.0 billion in deposits and $432.4 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Additionally, please visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mitch Rubenstein, Capital One

[email protected]

Meredith Reilly, Capital One

[email protected]

David Hochman, MLB

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital One