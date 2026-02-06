Capital Rotation: Why Smart Money is Chasing Functional Wellness

ISSUED ON BEHALF OF DOSEOLOGY SCIENCES INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy strategies are stalling as consumers abandon static products for brands that deliver real utility. This pivotal shift toward added value[1] is dismantling the old model of simple shelf dominance. We are entering a high-growth cycle where the functional market is forecast to expand from $164 billion to over $240 billion by 2031[2]. This creates a scalable opportunity for the movers and shakers redefining the sector: Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP), Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ: NATR), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Splash Beverage Group (NYSE-A: SBEV).

Investors need to look past traditional category labels and focus on lifestyle integration[1]. Data shows that health and wellness is the only sector with net positive spending intent this year[3]. While other industries cut back; half of all consumers are actively prioritizing functional products that fit seamlessly into their routine. This disconnect between robust demand and current market valuations presents a compelling entry point for capital looking for growth.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) began pilot production of caffeine-based energy pouches in late January 2026, introducing its Feed That Brain brand into the growing oral pouch market. The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company is testing nicotine-free pouches that deliver caffeine in a small, portable format similar to the tobacco-free nicotine pouches that have gained popularity in recent years.

The pilot products avoid the sugar, carbonation, and liquid bulk of traditional energy drinks. Instead, users get measured caffeine doses in a discreet pouch format. A small direct-to-consumer test is expected within weeks to gather customer feedback and operational data before any larger commercial rollout.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology. "Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework."

The initiative follows Doseology's December 2024 acquisition of the Feed That Brain brand for $400,000, paid through stock issuance. The Toronto-based cognitive health brand, founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, originally focused on functional gummies and nootropic supplements designed to support mental performance.

Doseology also brought on Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor in a three-year deal valued at $400,000 in restricted share units. Mimran co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later sold to Ralph Lauren), and created the Joe Fresh retail brand. He stated that Doseology's product development approach and attention to regulatory requirements encouraged his involvement.

The Feed That Brain purchase puts Doseology at the crossroads of two fast-growing consumer categories. Grand View Research projects the global energy drinks market will expand from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030. The nicotine pouch segment is forecast to surge from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, a 29.6% annual growth rate. Consumer concerns about sugar intake and beverage overconsumption have driven interest in alternative caffeine formats.

Doseology currently sells Gummies and Collagen products under the Feed That Brain brand in close to 500 Canadian retail locations. Its U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is developing pouches that combine caffeine with nootropics and adaptogens. The company is led by CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) launched a recommended public cash offer for all issued and outstanding shares of JDE Peet's at EUR 31.85 per share, with the offer period running from January 16 to March 27, 2026. The JDE Peet's board of directors unanimously supports and recommends the offer, with shareholders representing approximately 69% of outstanding shares having irrevocably committed to tender, and all competition clearances have been obtained.

Following the acquisition, Keurig Dr Pepper plans to separate into two independent, U.S.-listed publicly traded companies creating a scaled North American refreshment beverages challenger and a global coffee leader serving over 100 countries. Closing is expected early in the second quarter of 2026, with Keurig Dr Pepper bringing annual revenue of more than $15 billion and a portfolio of over 125 owned, licensed, and partner brands to the combined platform.

Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ: NATR) subsidiary Synergy Worldwide received recognition from Euromonitor International naming its Pro-Argi-9+ the world's number one L-arginine supplement based on 2024 retail sales value, reinforcing the product's growing global momentum in the health and wellness space. The flagship supplement features a unique formula combining L-arginine and L-citrulline to support nitric oxide production and promote healthy circulation throughout the body.

"Pro-Argi-9+ exemplifies Synergy's legacy of translating world-class science into life-changing wellness," said Kevin Fuller, Global Chief Marketing Officer. "Euromonitor International's recognition affirms Pro-Argi-9+ as the category-defining L-arginine supplement and a powerful catalyst for circulation, cardiovascular wellness, and overall vitality."

Nature's Sunshine markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries, manufacturing most products through its own state-of-the-art facilities. The company remains committed to advancing innovation through its Synergy Worldwide division while empowering health through science-backed solutions.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it is lowering suggested retail prices by up to nearly 15% on many of its most popular snack brands including Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos, with new pricing rolling out across the United States ahead of the Super Bowl. The move comes as the company responds to consumer feedback about rising everyday costs making daily purchasing decisions more difficult.

"We've spent the past year listening closely to consumers, and they've told us they're feeling the strain," said Rachel Ferdinando, CEO, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "Lowering the suggested retail price reflects our commitment to help reduce the pressure where we can."

The pricing change is part of PepsiCo's broader strategy to increase accessibility alongside ongoing portfolio refinements including the removal of artificial flavors and colors from Lay's and Tostitos. Retailers ultimately set their own prices, meaning shoppers may see even greater savings depending on the store.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSE-A: SBEV) announced that Senor Frog's has selected Chispo Tequila as its house tequila across an initial group of locations in Florida, the Bahamas, and Mexico, marking the brand's first high-profile national hospitality partner. Senor Frog's belongs to Grupo Anderson's Mexico, which operates more than 50 business units and 15 distinct restaurant brands across four countries.

"This is exactly the type of early success we set out to achieve when we developed Chispo," said William Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Splash Beverage Group. "The Senor Frog's team was thoughtful, disciplined, and thorough in their selection process, and we're honored that Chispo earned their confidence."

The initial placement is expected to introduce Chispo to hundreds of thousands of guests annually in a high-energy, experiential on-premise environment. Splash Beverage Group expects to continue expanding Chispo's distribution footprint through additional on-premise and retail partnerships as the Jalisco-produced tequila builds momentum in 2026 and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision.

