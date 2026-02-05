Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Defense is no longer about physical walls; it is about the digital shield that protects them. With the aerospace AI market projected to hit $29.73 billion in 2026[1], the Department of Homeland Security just validated the sector with a $1.5 billion contract vehicle for counter-drone tech[2], including immediate deployment for the 2026 World Cup. This capital wave is targeting the companies building the autonomous nervous system of national security: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC), Parsons (NYSE: PSN), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH).

The urgency is driven by a critical gap in semiconductor sovereignty. As nations realize that supply chain resilience dictates military readiness[3], the cognitive electronic warfare market is surging to $700 million[4] to field systems that can adapt to threats in real-time. This is not about off-the-shelf components; the Pentagon is aggressively expanding its Trusted Foundry program to secure radiation-hardened, tamper-resistant chips that commercial nodes simply cannot produce.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) just provided a strategic update highlighting progress across its dual-market autonomous systems platform, including advances in RF-based defense capabilities and the integration of QuantumSpeed assets with its internally developed qSpeed computational acceleration architecture. The company develops proprietary artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies designed for unmanned and autonomous systems operating in complex, high-stakes environments spanning defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.

The update focuses on two computational acceleration technologies. QuantumSpeed, which VisionWave previously acquired in a transaction independently valued at $99.6 million, remains in proof-of-concept and architectural development phases, exploring novel approaches to reducing decision latency in environments where microseconds can materially affect operational outcomes. The company's internally developed qSpeed architecture is designed as a system-level computational acceleration layer that prioritizes decision-critical processing paths across sensing, AI inference, and autonomous control workflows. Management is evaluating qSpeed in conjunction with defense-oriented applications including RF-enabled fire-control, counter-UAS systems, and non-line-of-sight threat detection environments. Both technologies remain pre-commercial, and ongoing work focuses on architecture refinement, system integration, benchmarking, and validation under controlled conditions.

VisionWave is advancing RF-centric defense initiatives that integrate sensing, signal processing, and computational acceleration. The company entered into a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) in a three-stage deal worth $7.0 million to develop an RF-based defense and security platform combining VisionWave's RF technologies with SaverOne's Vulnerable Road User platform to address concealed and non-line-of-sight threats. VisionWave could control roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis if milestones are achieved and shareholders approve. U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578 secures enforceable protection for the RF sensing and AI architecture underlying its Argus counter-drone technology and SkyWeave communications backbone.

The company also announced a major execution milestone in its joint venture with Boca Jom Ltd., completing the transfer of three comprehensive intellectual property portfolios covering Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools. The transferred IP includes complete system architectures, source code, algorithm definitions, technical diagrams, detailed development methodologies, and structured development roadmaps supporting three advanced semiconductor design tools addressing critical bottlenecks in chip manufacturing.

The company's operating portfolio includes Solar Drone Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on drone-mounted payload systems for large-scale solar and infrastructure cleaning. VisionWave is also expanding into Southern Europe through distribution agreements for Italy and Spain covering critical infrastructure maintenance markets.

VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Precision Aviation Group for total upfront consideration of approximately $2.025 billion in cash and equity. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Precision Aviation Group operates 29 locations worldwide serving over 10,000 customers globally while completing more than 175,000 repairs annually, with expected adjusted revenue of approximately $615 million for fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for VSE and a major milestone in our strategy to build a scaled, differentiated, higher-margin aviation aftermarket platform," said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. "We have long admired Precision Aviation Group and view it as an exceptional strategic fit within the VSE portfolio. Precision Aviation Group adds a differentiated parts and services model, new and highly complementary capabilities, a best-in-class sales organization, a scaled MRO footprint, deep technical expertise, and strong customer and supplier relationships across growing commercial, B&GA, rotorcraft, and defense end markets."

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand VSE's scale and enhance its engine and component service capabilities across the aviation aftermarket while maintaining a focused strategy centered on high-value, high-margin, mission-critical and differentiated services. VSE will acquire Precision Aviation Group for $1.75 billion in cash and approximately $275 million of equity consideration issued to GenNx360 Capital Partners, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) deployed DroneArmor™, the company's counter-unmanned aircraft system, for a Federal national security customer to enhance security and protect personnel, communities and critical infrastructure along the United States southern border. The proven military-grade command and control system provides operators with real-time situational awareness, actionable intelligence and precise mitigation capabilities against unauthorized or malicious drone activity.

"Parsons is delivering mission-critical technology that strengthens national security, protects U.S. infrastructure, and keeps our communities safe," said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO of Parsons Corporation. "As a leading system integrator for national security missions, Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that can be delivered at the speed of relevance."

DroneArmor™ integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to autonomously track, identify and mitigate potential threats, reducing operator cognitive load while accelerating decision-making. The modular, scalable command and control platform combines radar, electronic warfare, optics and AI-enabled software into a single interoperable system, with development occurring at Parsons' C-UAS Center of Excellence in Summit Point, West Virginia.

Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) secured contracts worth up to $730 million from Électricité de France expanding critical solutions for the UK's existing nuclear reactors and construction of a new gigawatt power station at Hinkley Point. The contracts include ten-year Professional Services Agreement frameworks with Hinkley Point C, EDF Nuclear Operations and EDF Nuclear Services to support the new build programme, operating stations and engineering capability hub.

"Amentum's expertise in gigawatt reactor operational support and life extension makes it the ideal partner for EDF, one of the world's largest nuclear utilities," said Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum's Energy & Environment-International business. "This award advances our strategy to accelerate the growth of our nuclear energy business in line with the opportunities being created by the worldwide nuclear resurgence."

Amentum will deploy over 1,000 UK-based specialists to provide nuclear skills, solutions and products essential to the continued operation and life extension of the UK's existing nuclear fleet. The company already has 300 colleagues delivering multi-disciplinary roles across Hinkley Point C under the Professional Services Agreement, with this number expected to grow as the new contracts mature.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced general availability of Vellox Reverser™, an AI-powered malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence product that automates time-intensive analysis of complex and evasive threats at machine speed. The product features Binary and Function Similarity Matching capabilities that compare new analyzed samples against previously analyzed malware databases, dramatically reducing investigation time while revealing links to broader adversarial cyber campaigns.

"As AI-driven cyberattacks become one of the primary security concerns in 2026, we're proud to deliver a mission-grade malware analysis product that helps our customers address the most complex threats at speed," said Mujtaba Hamid, executive vice president of product at Booz Allen. "Vellox Reverser will serve as a force multiplier for security teams, embedding decades of Booz Allen cyber defense tradecraft into AI agents designed to replicate world-class malware analysts so our customers can analyze threats at a depth unmatched by other tools and solutions."

Built using AWS Lambda and Amazon Bedrock with serverless orchestration through AWS Step Functions, Vellox Reverser delivers actionable intelligence with indicators of compromise mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Booz Allen offers a 30-day trial of the product, which completed analysis of a sophisticated malware sample in minutes, evaluating over 120 functions and flagging 39 as malicious.

