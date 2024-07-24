Capital Square Acquires Build-for-Rent Community Near Wilmington, North Carolina for DST Offering

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Seaboard at Sidbury Station, a newly constructed, 113-unit, build-for-rent (BFR) housing community in the Wilmington suburb of Castle Hayne, North Carolina. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Sidbury Station BFR Housing, DST, which seeks to raise equity from accredited investors.

This represents Capital Square's fifth BFR offering for its Section 1031/Delaware statutory trust program and the eighth BFR project for its private equity group. Led by co-chief investment officers, Dave Platter and Jon Trott, Capital Square's private equity group was formed to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent strategy in high-growth Sunbelt markets.

"Capital Square invests broadly in housing – Class A and B multifamily, manufactured housing in Florida and BFR communities throughout the Sunbelt," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square's investors are attracted to newly constructed BFR communities such as Sidbury Station because demand is strong from residents who want a single-family home but can't afford to own. Capital Square's BFR communities help to satisfy the demand for a single-family home with amenities at an affordable price."

Located at 6105 Dichondra Road, construction of Sidbury Station was completed in 2023. Developed by D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder by volume, the modern units boast a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom detached single-family homes, averaging 1,829 square feet. The open floor plans feature high-end amenities, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart home integration, backyards and attached two-car garages. Luxurious community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sport court, playground and professional landscaping.

Sidbury Station enjoys a prime position on the state's coast within the Wilmington, NC, metropolitan statistical area. The Wilmington area offers a high quality of life characterized by a mild coastal climate, abundant outdoor recreational opportunities and a strong sense of community. The area includes opportunities to boat, fish and golf year-round, as well as family-friendly attractions, top-rated schools and a variety of dining options.

Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in Wilmington's economic vitality. The Wilmington International Airport facilitates regional and national connectivity, supporting business travel and tourism, and the Port of Wilmington, one of the busiest ports on the U.S. East Coast, enhances the region's global trade capabilities by handling a diverse range of cargo and contributing significantly to the local economy.

The region's tourism sector, fueled by its pristine beaches and historic attractions, generated over $1 billion in revenue as of 2022, attracting millions of visitors seeking leisure and recreation opportunities.1 The healthcare industry is another cornerstone, supported by major medical facilities and a growing demand for healthcare services.

"Wilmington has experienced a 30% growth in jobs since 2020, led by healthcare, government and education,2 while the population is expected to grow by approximately 3% annually,"3 said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "Limited supply in the area has provided Capital Square with the strategic advantage to drive occupancy and rental growth. Sidbury Station is one of only four purpose-built rental communities that make up less than 2% of the metro area's rental inventory,3 and it has already reached 95% occupancy as of June."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired more than 170 real estate assets for over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $790 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 7,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years, Capital Square raises capital, buildings and expectations. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

