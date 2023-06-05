Capital Square Acquires Build-for-Rent Housing Community in Reno, NV for DST Offering

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $20.5 million in equity from accredited investors

RENO, Nev., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Aspen Vista, a newly constructed 102-unit build-for-rent housing community in Reno, Nevada. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Aspen Vista BFR Housing, DST, which seeks to raise $20.5 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

Capital Square formed the Private Equity Group managed by experienced real estate executives, Dave Platter and Jon Trott, as managing directors and co-heads, to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent ("BFR") strategy in high growth sunbelt markets. This represents Capital Square's fourth BFR offering on platform to date.

"The team at Capital Square is pleased to sponsor a build-for-rent housing community in Reno, Nevada, for the DST/Section 1031 exchange program. Reno is one of the fastest growing regions, attracting many large corporations and residents from more expensive border states, including California. With strong leasing and rent growth, Aspen Vista is poised to become a top performer in Capital Square's growing portfolio of housing options," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square.

Located at 548 Aurora View Court, construction of Aspen Vista was completed in 2022. Developed by D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder by volume, the detached three- and four-bedroom single-family homes average 1,689 square feet with open floorplans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-like plank flooring, full size washer/dryers, walk-in closets, private backyard or patio, attached two-car garages, smart home integration and extra storage.

The property is in close proximity to the 395 Highway interchange, offering residents easy access to nearby schools, parks and shopping centers anchored by tenants such as Walmart, Smiths, Grocery Outlet, Big Lots, CVS Pharmacy and True Value Hardware. Residents also benefit from major logistics hubs with blue-chip employers, including Amazon, Tesla, Volvo and UPS.

The Reno metropolitan statistical area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, which has increasingly attracted large corporations and residents migrating from bordering states, such as California. Over 29 corporate headquarters have moved into the market with major employers, including Apple, Google, Blockchains, Switch, Walmart, eBay and Tesla's Gigafactory.

"Aspen Vista has been built in one of the most attractive real estate markets in the country, which has experienced rent growth of more than 6.5 percent in 2022, according to Yardi Matrix," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "The property is a modern and attractive housing option located in an undersupplied submarket that achieved 96 percent occupancy in 2022 with only 892 units under construction."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 171 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

