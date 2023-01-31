Capital Square Acquires Build-for-Rent Townhome Community Near Atlanta for DST Offering

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $22.5 million in equity from accredited investors

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Brighton Woodstock, a build-for-rent, 100-unit townhome community in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth, Georgia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Brighton Woodstock BFR Housing, DST, which seeks to raise $22.5 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

Capital Square has formed the Private Equity Group managed by experienced real estate executives, Dave Platter and Jon Trott, as managing directors and co-heads, to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent strategy in high growth sunbelt markets.

"Brighton Woodstock is a new build-for rent townhome community in Atlanta's affluent and high barrier to entry Acworth/Cherokee County submarket. Build-for-rent communities are professionally managed neighborhoods of highly amenitized single-family rental homes," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This unique asset class is similar to gated residential neighborhoods that cater to residents' desire for the space of a single-family home with the convenience and community feel of a multifamily rental."

Located at 5900 Woodstock Road, the modern single-family residential community features open floorplans averaging 1,480 square feet with designer features and finishes, gourmet island kitchens, attached garages, private patios, spacious closet space and in-unit washer and dryers. Community amenities include a picnic and activity lawn, firepit and grilling area, kids park and playground, a dog park and a walking trail. Mobile car detailing, valet dry cleaning and housekeeping services are also available to residents.

Brighton Woodstock is approximately five miles from Kennesaw State University, one of the largest universities in Georgia and a leading employer in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Greater Atlanta gained 135,000 jobs in 2021 and is one of the Southeast's major employment hubs for significant technology companies, including Google, Microsoft and Facebook, as well as numerous medical institutions and other top-rated universities, such as Emory and Georgia State. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta experienced the fourth highest population growth in the nation between 2010 and 2021.

"Brighton Woodstock is in the heart of one of the nation's fastest growing regions and in Atlanta's affluent Cherokee County submarket, which has experienced average rent growth of 9.6% for the past five years. The Atlanta region continues to maintain its position as a top MSA in the Southeast, with 135,000 jobs gained in 2021, and the fourth highest population growth in the nation," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "This property is particularly appealing from an investment perspective due to its location in Atlanta's least supplied north suburban market, which enjoys the most attractive rent-growth projections in the metropolitan region."

According to global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, Cherokee County home values have grown 130% over the past decade and average household income has reached $90,000 within a one-mile radius of the Brighton Woodstock property.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 167 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years, the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square