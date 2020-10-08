Capital Square Adds Nick Headley as Senior Regional Vice President of Central Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that Nick Headley has joined the firm as senior regional vice president of central sales.

In his new role, Headley will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors in the firm's central territory, which includes Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana, Arkansas and Louisiana.

"Capital Square has expanded its platform with key sales professionals who provide the highest level of sales and market support for representatives and advisors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive office of Capital Square. "Nick Headley is the most recent sales executive to bring an exceptional track record and background to Capital Square's growing team, for the sale of tax-advantaged real estate investments."

Headley brings to his new role nearly a decade of experience in raising capital for various investment strategies, including real estate, private equity and private credit through the broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels.

"Nick Headley's real estate investment knowledge, commitment to business partners and work ethic is a perfect addition to our growing team," said James Brunger, executive vice president of national sales. "He strives to become the go-to real estate partner with each of his relationships."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Headley served as vice president of capital markets at Triton Pacific where he led the firm in total capital raise and new production during his three-year tenure with the firm. Previously, Headley was vice president of Ascendant Capital, a boutique alternative investment firm that focuses on private equity investments. He began his career in the alternative investment industry at Walton International Group, an institutional real estate firm that specializes in raw land acquisition and development.

Headley earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Arizona State University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed more than $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

