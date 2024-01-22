Capital Square Appoints Jon Trott and Dave Platter to Serve as Co-Chief Investment Officers

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that it has named Jon Trott and Dave Platter to lead the firm's strategic investment initiatives as co-chief investment officers.

"Since our founding in 2012, Capital Square has grown significantly in both size and sophistication," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "We have long been one of the leading sponsors of tax-advantaged investment opportunities for retail investors, but in recent years have become a successful development and asset management firm for retail and institutional capital. As co-chief investment officers, Jon and Dave will help Capital Square continue to diversify our investment opportunities and equity partners."

Trott and Platter joined Capital Square in 2022 as managing directors to lead the company's private equity group, a new corporate division that focused on single-family build-for-rent homes and other non-traditional real estate investment opportunities.

In their new roles as co-chief investment officers, Trott and Platter will oversee Capital Square's investment strategy, allocations, new business development and the structuring of new partnerships and joint ventures that utilize both retail and institutional capital.

Prior to Capital Square, Trott and Platter led the private equity team of The Amherst Group's build-for-rent division, where they were responsible for capital raising, acquisition sourcing and overall management of the division. Amherst is one of the nation's largest investors and operators of single-family rental homes, with $17 billion in assets under management in over 30 markets.

Previously, Trott was an investment professional with Spear Street Capital, a San Francisco-based real estate private equity firm. He began his career with JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the globe's leading financial services firms, where he reported to the chief executive officer of asset management. There, he played a pivotal role in the execution of key mergers and acquisitions transactions, and other strategic initiatives. He earned a bachelor's degree from Tufts University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Prior to his tenure with The Amherst Group, Platter was the co-founder of Southern Creek Capital, an investment manager in the single-family rental and multifamily spaces. He previously worked at the JBG Companies (now JBG SMITH Properties; NYSE: JBGS), where he was responsible for the development and acquisition of multifamily and mixed-use properties. He began his career with the asset management division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Platter received a bachelor's degree from The University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

