Capital Square Appoints Stuart Bahnmuller as Senior Vice President, RIA Product Specialist

RICHMOND, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that Stuart Bahnmuller has joined the firm as senior vice president, RIA product specialist to lead a national sales team for wealth managers and registered investment advisors.

"For decades, alternative investments have been the staple of independent broker-dealers and their registered representatives. More recently, wealth managers and RIAs have shown great interest in offering alternatives to their investors to create greater diversification, reduce correlation and increase returns," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Stuart Bahnmuller is a proven leader who will introduce the RIA community to Capital Square's industry leading Delaware statutory trust/1031 exchange programs, opportunity zone funds, apartment REIT and development funds. This is the next evolution in Capital Square's growth as we further expand our reach to RIAs and their clients."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Bahnmuller served as senior vice president of RIA sales at a national real estate sponsor, where he was responsible for introducing DST/1031 exchange programs to RIAs nationally. Previously, Bahnmuller was vice president of East Coast sales at Platform Ventures, where he led capital raising efforts for DST/1031 programs and qualified opportunity zone funds. Before that, he served as regional vice president at Tortoise, where he was responsible for investment sales to RIAs, wire houses and independent broker-dealers.

"Registered investment advisors and their clients throughout the U.S. are increasingly embracing alternative investments and the benefits they can provide to properly balanced investment portfolios," said James Brunger, chief sales officer. "RIAs are a growing component of our distribution network. The addition of Stuart Bahnmuller, a proven professional, will help accelerate our reach as we expand access to non-correlated real estate programs sponsored by Capital Square."

Bahnmuller graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in management. He holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 66 licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact: Jill Swartz Spotlight Marketing Communications 949-427-1389 [email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square