Capital Square Awarded Prestigious AMO® Accreditation by IREM®

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that it has earned the prestigious AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) accreditation from IREM®, the Institute of Real Estate Management. Capital Square joins an exclusive group of real estate management companies world-wide that have met the requirements to earn this distinction.

"Capital Square is an investor-centric manager with an emphasis on tax-advantaged real estate investments," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The firm has set a high bar by offering exceptional real estate programs with cutting-edge features, including property audits to provide independent verification of performance, subordination of disposition fees, cost segregation studies to maximize tax benefits and use of technology to improve the investment experience via an investor portal. The AMO designation provides independent verification that Capital Square's management team brings exceptional expertise and the highest level of ethics to every project and relationship. This is another major milestone in the growth and development of Capital Square as a leading manager of real estate investments."

IREM was formed in 1933 by representatives of real estate firms whose primary concern was the financial responsibility of those who were managing property for others. Their code of ethics protects the public, promotes competition, reflects contemporary business practices, and sends a powerful message to the marketplace that IREM members act ethically. The IREM AMO program was created as the acknowledgment that professionalism has meaning from both an individual and corporate perspective and is aimed at protecting the public from unethical and improper management practices and techniques.

Celebrating more than 75 years of distinction, AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and adhere to a Code of Professional Ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating that they meet standards and functions related to operations and service. Property owners can be assured that an AMO will put their interests first.

Capital Square has overseen more than 170 individual properties for 135 investment offerings owned by over 6,500 investors nationwide. As of year-end 2023, the firm's real estate portfolio totaled 62 multifamily, 13 manufactured housing and 63 commercial assets owned by the firm's DST programs, qualified opportunity zone funds and real estate investment trust, Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc.

Capital Square uses a team approach to manage this large portfolio. The firm's asset managers are the quarterbacks of the properties they oversee, and the property managers are responsible for day-to-day management and operation of multifamily properties. The asset and property managers work in a team structure, along with other team members who are responsible for legal matters, acquisitions, accounting, finance and investor relations. In awarding the AMO designation, IREM has independently validated Capital Square's management structure.

Since its formation in 2012, Capital Square has raised more than $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company has consistently ranked as one of the leading sponsors of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment programs for investors seeking the advantages of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchanges and is also an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLC's and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Capital Square's eight most recent mixed-used development projects total approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 7,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years, Capital Square raises capital, buildings and expectations. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square