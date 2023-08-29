Capital Square Closes on Construction Loan for Seventh Opportunity Zone Fund Development

The loan will be used to construct a mixed-use multifamily property in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that the firm has secured financing from United Bank to fund construction of a 352-unit, Class A multifamily development in the Scott's Addition qualified opportunity zone in Richmond, Virginia. Walker & Dunlop arranged construction financing on behalf of the borrower. Construction began in April 2023 and is expected to be completed by Summer 2025.

CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII, LLC, a qualified opportunity zone fund launched by Capital Square in 2022, is currently raising approximately $63.3 million in equity from accredited investors. CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII is the fifth opportunity zone fund launched by Capital Square to develop similar multifamily properties in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.

"Capital Square has delivered for opportunity zone investors by building exceptional Class A housing communities and delivering them on time and on budget, then leasing them up in record time, and commanding the highest rents in the submarket," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This construction loan is the next critical step in the development process for CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII."

Located at 2929 W. Clay St., 2922 W. Marshall St., and 2925 W. Marshall St., the community will include three adjoining multifamily buildings above podium parking with over 5,350 square feet of ground-level retail space. Market-leading amenities will include lush courtyards, zero-edge pool, gym, clubhouse, dog park, sky lounge and more. Residents will be within walking distance of arts, cultural and lifestyle amenities provided by the Scott's Addition neighborhood, which contains over 51 retail, dining and entertainment venues.

Capital Square previously launched CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund I, LLC, CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund II, LLC and CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund III, LLC, which raised capital from accredited investors to develop Scott's Collection, a trio of single-structure, ground-up developments featuring five-story, Class A multifamily communities with onsite parking and an expansive amenity package, all within the Scott's Addition qualified opportunity zone. CSRA/GS Opportunity Zone Fund V, LLC raised capital from investors to fund the development of The Otis, a joint venture with Greystar Real Estate Partners in Scott's Addition.

"Capital Square's opportunity zone developments in Richmond have been tremendously successful on multiple levels," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "They have not only proven to be excellent investments for our company and the investors we serve, but they have also provided tremendous local economic and fiscal benefits to our hometown of Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia that will generate millions of dollars in tax and private economic revenue for many years to come."

According to an economic impact study recently completed by FTI Consulting, Capital Square's Scott's Addition-focused opportunity zone developments have generated significant economic and fiscal impacts, including the creation of approximately 1,500 construction jobs and 63 permanent full-time jobs. In turn, the developments have generated $9.7 million in annual state and local tax revenue during their construction phases and are projected to deliver $7.7 million in annual state and local tax revenues during their operational phases.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion, and a real estate investment trust (REIT) and development funds for higher returns in a shorter holding period. In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

