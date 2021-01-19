Capital Square Expands Team with Addition of Mark Mercado and Michele Wiens

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national real estate investment sponsor, announced today that the firm has expanded its sales team by adding Mark Mercado as vice president of private offerings and Michele Wiens as national accounts manager.

"Capital Square continued to break records in 2020 in profitability, acquisitions, dispositions and new employees welcomed to the firm," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "I am pleased that Mark Mercado and Michele Wiens have joined the team to support Capital Square's growth and commitment to providing best-in-class service for financial advisors and a growing number of investors nationwide."

Mercado's career in the financial services industry spans more than 18 years. He has significant experience in product development, sales, closing, acquisitions, key accounts and due diligence. Prior to joining Capital Square, Mercado spent three years as vice president of private offerings with SmartStop Asset Management. In this role, he helped launch the company's private real estate investment trust and Delaware statutory trust offerings. Previously, he was employed by national real estate sponsors for twelve years working on private placements and 1031 exchanges.

Wiens joins Capital Square from Virtua Partners, where she served as vice president of strategic relationships. In this role, she created, activated, and managed strategic relationships with new partners, negotiated contracts, and oversaw all business development activities as well as capital raising efforts on the east coast. Previously, she served as vice president of national accounts at CIM Group, where she spearheaded the growth of new and existing strategic relationships with decision makers at independent and regional broker-dealers. Wiens brings to her role a strong understanding of capital markets and investment strategies. She holds FINRA Series 7, 6 and 63 licenses.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $2.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

