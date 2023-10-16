Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering of Multifamily Community in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that its offering, CS1031 Aspen Vista BFR Housing, DST, has been fully subscribed. The Regulation D private placement, which raised nearly $20.5 million in equity from accredited investors, consists of a newly constructed 102-unit build-for-rent housing community in Reno, Nevada.

"The Aspen Vista BFR Housing offering has been fully funded in record time. This shows exceptionally strong interest from investors who want to participate in the vibrant Reno housing market and also profit from the build-for-rent (BFR) strategy that has the potential to produce higher returns and capital appreciation," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is especially bullish on BFR investments because most BFR leases are one year in length, which means that Capital Square should be able to increase the rent annually in excess of the rate of inflation."

Located at 548 Aurora View Court, construction of Aspen Vista was completed in 2022. Developed by D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder by volume, the detached three- and four-bedroom single-family homes average 1,689 square feet. Residents enjoy luxury amenities, including open floorplans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-like plank flooring, full size washer/dryers, walk-in closets, private backyard or patio, attached two-car garages, smart home integration and extra storage.

The property is in close proximity to the 395 Highway interchange, offering residents easy access to nearby schools, parks and shopping centers anchored by tenants such as Walmart, Smiths, Grocery Outlet, Big Lots, CVS Pharmacy and True Value Hardware. Residents also benefit from major logistics hubs with blue-chip employers, including Amazon, Tesla, Volvo and UPS.

"Aspen Vista BFR Housing is a modern and attractive housing option located in one of the fastest growing regions in the country," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "The Reno MSA's undersupplied submarket shows healthy rent growth and increased occupancy rates due to an influx of large corporations and residents looking for quality housing."

Capital Square is an active owner of multifamily communities nationally. Locally, Capital Square acquired Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, the Las Vegas Raiders' training facility and corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, DST, which is currently raising equity from accredited investors.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 170 real estate assets for over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement property that qualifies for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code along with other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation from a cash investment in real estate.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts (DSTs) for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion, a real estate investment trust (REIT), and development funds for investors seeking higher returns in a shorter holding period. In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

