Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering of Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of housing communities, announced today that its offering, CS1031 Brighton Woodstock BFR Housing, DST, has been fully subscribed. The Regulation D private placement, which raised nearly $22.5 million from accredited investors, is comprised of a build-for-rent, 100-unit townhome community in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth, Georgia.

"This is another successful offering of DST interests for investors seeking replacement property in a Section 1031 tax-deferred exchange," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square has sponsored 124 DST offerings over the past 11 years. With a housing shortage, strong occupancy and continued rent growth, the future is very bright for housing investments such as CS1031 Brighton Woodstock Housing, DST."

Located at 5900 Woodstock Road, the modern single-family residential community features open floorplans averaging 1,480 square feet with designer features and finishes, gourmet island kitchens, attached garages, private patios, spacious closet space and in-unit washer and dryers. Community amenities include a picnic and activity lawn, firepit and grilling area, kids park and playground, a dog park and a walking trail. Mobile car detailing, valet dry cleaning and housekeeping services are also available to residents.

Brighton Woodstock is approximately five miles from Kennesaw State University, one of the largest universities in Georgia and a leading employer in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Greater Atlanta is one of the Southeast's major employment hubs for significant technology companies, including Google, Microsoft and Facebook, as well as numerous medical institutions and other top-rated universities, such as Emory and Georgia State.

"Brighton Woodstock is located amidst Atlanta's least supplied north suburban market with the most attractive rent-growth projections in the metro," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "With population and rent growth on the rise, the area expects to see a strengthening demand for quality single-family rental living."

Capital Square has formed the Private Equity Group managed by experienced real estate executives, Dave Platter and Jon Trott, as managing directors and co-heads, to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent strategy in high growth sunbelt markets.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 171 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

