Capital Square Hires Industry Veteran John Dunn as Senior Regional Vice President, South Central Territory

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that industry veteran John Dunn has joined the firm as senior regional vice president, south central territory. In his new role, Dunn will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisers throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nebraska.

"John Dunn was born, raised and lives in the south central territory. He has the experience and talent to service a growing number of financial advisors and their investors in the territory who seek to participate in Capital Square's tax-advantaged real estate investments," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Dunn served as managing director, private investments, at Doliver Advisors, where he served in business development and was responsible for sourcing and assisting in due diligence on private investment opportunities. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held sales and marketing roles since the start of his career at Hines in 2004.

From 2018 to 2023, Dunn served as senior regional sales director for NexPoint, where he was responsible for the capital raise for private non-traded REITs, 1031 exchange investments, an interval fund, fixed annuity and mutual funds throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Dunn was recognized as one of the company's top sales professionals, making the President's Club in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Dunn held similar positions with Cantor Fitzgerald, Highland Capital Management, AEI Capital Corporation and Hartman Income REIT.

"John Dunn is a highly accomplished individual with a proven track record encompassing all aspects of sales, marketing and key account management within the financial services industry," said Drew Jackson, chief distribution officer. "The success he has achieved throughout his longstanding career reflects his personal commitment and performance capabilities. We are happy to welcome him to the Capital Square team as we continue to expand upon our relationships in the financial community and expand access to our diverse tax-advantaged investment offerings."

A graduate of Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Dunn holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses, a life agent license for the states of Texas and Louisiana, as well as a real estate salesperson license for Texas.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

