Capital Square Makes a Major Donation to Children's Hospital of Richmond

Children's Hospital Foundation matched the donation one-to-one, leading to a significant investment toward children's health

RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of multifamily communities, announced a major donation as a part of the $100 million capital campaign to fund the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The donation, matched by Children's Hospital Foundation, will support the organization's new Children's Tower, which will officially open its doors on April 30, 2023.

Capital Square sponsored the 10th annual Radiothon, a 36-hour fundraising broadcast to raise funds and awareness for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU last November. The funds raised at this event also supported the Children's Tower.

"As business leaders, we have a duty to build something bigger than ourselves – to give back to the community," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "We are thrilled the sponsorship will have a lasting impact by advancing pediatric care in the region. We are honored that the new elevator bank in the Children's Tower will bear the Capital Square name and remind our investors, team members, family and friends of our duty to give back to the community."

Founded in 1920, the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU is a nationally ranked pediatric acute care children's hospital located within the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. It is the only comprehensive, full-service children's hospital in the region, providing quality care to all children. This passion has earned U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals ranking in nephrology, pulmonology and urology.

Located alongside the existing Children's Pavilion in downtown Richmond, the 500,000-square-foot Children's Tower will "connect the wonders of childhood with the wonders of modern medicine." This state-of-the-art facility will house emergency, trauma and inpatient care dedicated to the specialized care that children need in a safe space crafted especially for them.

"As part of VCU Health, Children's Hospital of Richmond is committed to ensuring accessible care for all children, training future pediatric caregivers and making new discoveries that improve understanding and treatment of childhood diseases to better our community," said Lauren Moore, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Foundation. "Thanks to this generous donation from Capital Square, we are even closer to our goal to help ensure that children in Central Virginia have access to world-class medical care."

The facility will house increased capacity for imaging services; family amenities including playrooms, performance spaces, Ronald McDonald House Charities rooms and outdoor gardens; and spaces for collaboration and education. The 16-story building will also include four levels of below-ground parking.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years, the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

