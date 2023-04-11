Capital Square Named One of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Richmond Times-Dispatch

RICHMOND, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that the company has been named one of the Richmond region's 2023 Top Workplaces as part of the tenth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Capital Square is honored to be recognized as one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by the Richmond Times-Dispatch," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "At Capital Square, we hope that our team members will have more than a job, we hope they will have a career for life. Many team members have started in one department and have been transferred to another department and promoted to best match their talents and skills. Seeing team members reach their potential is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job."

The Times-Dispatch considered 1,471 companies, nonprofit organizations and government divisions based in the Greater Richmond area and 131 were surveyed on numerous issues, from workplace life and work-life balance to training opportunities and benefits.

"Capital Square provides a nurturing workplace and empowers employees with opportunities for professional growth and development. The firm also encourages a healthy work-life balance that is essential to maintaining a positive, cohesive and efficient work environment," according to Jacqueline Rogers, chief operations officer of Capital Square.

The Top Workplaces program is open to private, public, government and nonprofit employers that have at least 35 employees in the region. For more information on the Top Workplaces program, visit https://topworkplaces.com/. This is the tenth annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch in partnership with Energage, an employee research firm.

