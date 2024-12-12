Capital Square Promotes Chris Hirth to Executive Vice President of Asset Management

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today the promotion of Chris Hirth to executive vice president of asset management. In his new role, Hirth will lead the asset management department that is tasked with managing portfolio financial performance, capital projects, commercial leasing and property dispositions. As such, he will be responsible for oversight of Capital Square's real estate portfolio, comprised of more than $6 billion in multifamily and commercial properties throughout the United States.

"Chris Hirth has grown with Capital Square over the past eight years to become an exceptional leader who has been an important part of our success," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Hirth has a wide range of skills, from acquisitions, asset management and ultimate disposition of properties at the end of their holding period. He was instrumental in obtaining the prestigious Accredited Management Organization, AMO®, designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management, confirming that the firm's asset management department has the highest ethical standards and client service in the industry."

The asset management team is responsible for a diverse portfolio of 137 properties, including conventional multifamily, built-for-rent (BFR) communities, age-restricted manufactured housing communities in Florida (MHC), medical office buildings, and retail and industrial assets. These properties are primarily situated across the Sun Belt, an area known for growth potential and a vibrant real estate market.

Hirth joined Capital Square in 2016 as an asset manager and was promoted to vice president of asset management in 2020. His contributions have been instrumental in executing successful transactions and enhancing the performance of the firm's real estate investments.

Prior to joining Capital Square, he was a senior real estate manager at CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investment. With CBRE, Hirth managed a one million-square-foot portfolio of office and flex properties. Previously, he spent four years at PRG Real Estate, supervising multifamily properties.

Hirth earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Virginia Tech. He is a certified commercial investment member, a designation given to proven leaders in commercial real estate by the CCIM Institute, and holds the Institute of Real Estate Management's certified property manager® designation.

As executive vice president, Hirth will further empower the capabilities of Capital Square's vertically integrated real estate platform, advancing its robust portfolio and driving continued growth and success. This promotion underscores Capital Square's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value for its investors across the nation.

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $870 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 11,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

