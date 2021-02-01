Capital Square Promotes Chris Oley to EVP, Finance and Treasury & Jake Baum to VP, Acquisitions and Development

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has promoted Chris Oley to executive vice president, finance and treasury, and Jake Baum to vice president, acquisitions and development.

"We appreciate Chris and Jake's hard work, dedication and exceptional results during challenging circumstances," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "With a strong effort from the team, Capital Square will continue to grow and prosper by providing best-in-class tax-advantaged real estate investments for a growing number of financial advisors and their investors nationwide."

Oley, who joined Capital Square in 2019 as senior vice president of finance and analytics, has been promoted to executive vice president, finance and treasury. Oley oversees financial planning for both short- and long-term company growth as well as helping to secure and deploy debt to meet the company's financial needs. Prior to Capital Square, Oley served as director of finance at Weinstein Properties for 12 years, and worked as a margin analyst for CarMax, a factory controller for Alfa Laval, and a senior forecast analyst for Circuit City. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

Baum joined the firm as development manager in 2019, and has been promoted to vice president, acquisitions and development. He leads all aspects of the development process at Capital Square from acquisition through stabilization, with the assistance of the development manager, acquisition analysts and the executive team. Previously, Baum served as development manager at Hook Properties, where he developed multifamily projects in the Mid-Atlantic. Baum also spent time at CAS Riegler Companies and ComfortSystems USA in construction management. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in real estate from Georgetown University.

Rogers added, "Capital Square was formed by a seasoned team of executives who worked together in prior real estate firms. As Capital Square has grown, we have been joined by a new group of highly skilled executives, including Chris Oley in finance and Jake Baum in development. With Oley's assistance, Capital Square has created new analytical tools to help investors diversify their real estate holdings to reduce risk and track the firm's available cash and credit facilities to maximize the acquisition pipeline. Baum is responsible for five qualified opportunity zone funds and a number of other ground-up developments that are on track and under budget, with construction loans being negotiated on favorable terms."

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $2.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square

Related Links

http://www.CapitalSquare1031.com

