Capital Square Promotes Donna Quick to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that Donna Quick has been promoted to executive vice president, investor relations. In her new role, Quick will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations and reporting, including managing communication and relationships with investors and their financial advisers, as well as overseeing the firm's investor relations team.

"Donna Quick leads an investor relations team that performs at an exceptionally high level," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Her leadership has been instrumental to the investor relations team that services over 9,400 investor accounts representing over $3 billion in equity. It is a daunting task servicing 113 active funds along with responsibility for thousands of quarterly reports and annual tax packages that are always delivered on time, every time. Well done, Donna!"

Quick, who has more than 30 years of customer service, database and process development experience, first joined Capital Square in 2016 and was named manager of the investor relations team in 2019. The following year, she was promoted to assistant vice president of investor relations, then to vice president, investor relations, in 2022. She was elevated to senior vice president in 2023. Her dedicated focus on building relationships and improving the investor experience for the Capital Square family of investors has elevated the firm's investors-first mission over the past eight years.

Prior to joining the firm, she served as U.S. marketing manager for Cabletime USA. Quick was previously a production manager with Probe Group, LLC, a telecom research and publishing firm, where she was involved in the production of numerous market research reports and newsletters and participated in the launch of "Wireless: For the Corporate User" magazine. She also provided production services and assisted with research for its financial division, Probe Financial Associates, whose clients included investors in the converging telecommunications and information technology sectors.

"One of the keys to Capital Square's success is getting to know our investors and establishing a high level of trust via proper communications and reporting," said Quick. "It's that personal touch that defines our company."

