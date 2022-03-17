Capital Square Promotes James Brunger to Chief Sales Officer

RICHMOND, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments and real estate development, has announced the promotion of James Brunger to chief sales officer.

"James Brunger brings an exceptional level of enthusiasm to Capital Square," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "He has transformed Capital Square into a national powerhouse with his strategic approach to fundraising and investing. With Brunger's leadership in the C-suite, the future is bright for Capital Square."

Brunger joined Capital Square in 2019 as executive vice president and national sales director. During his tenure, Capital Square has launched 49 investment programs that have raised in excess of $1.2 billion in equity from accredited investors throughout the country. These programs include Delaware statutory trusts, qualified opportunity zone funds and a real estate investment trust, Capital Square Apartment REIT, that have acquired 59 commercial real estate properties valued in excess of $3.2 billion, based on investment value.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Brunger was a senior vice president at LaSalle Investments. He managed the distribution of real estate investment trusts and real estate products in the Eastern United States. During his time at LaSalle, investments in the flagship REIT, JLL Income Property Trust, grew from a seed investment to $1.8 billion. Previously, Brunger served as the national sales manager at Sterling Foundation Management.

"I am honored to continue working with an incredible team at Capital Square and am thankful for this opportunity," said Brunger. "I've been grateful for the opportunity to contribute to our sales expansion over the past couple of years, regarding both the fundraising and team growth. I'm excited to continue these ventures and lead new initiatives to bring sales to the next level at Capital Square."

Brunger earned a bachelor's degree in English and political science from the University of Vermont. He holds a chartered advisor in philanthropy designation from the American College, and FINRA licenses Series 6, 7 and 63.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

