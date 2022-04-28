Capital Square Promotes Mark Mercado to SVP, Investment Programs, and Michele Wiens to VP, National Accounts

RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the promotions of Mark Mercado to senior vice president, investment programs, and Michele Wiens to vice president, national accounts.

"Mercado and Wiens have demonstrated exceptional leadership and skill in helping to build out Capital Square's western regional sales and closing team," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "They provide a strong, one-two punch in helping to generate and close new DST, opportunity zone fund and LLC investments from a growing number of wealth managers and investment advisors in the west."

Mercado, whose career spans more than 19 years, previously held the position of vice president of private offerings with Capital Square and has been promoted to senior vice president, investment programs. He has extensive experience in financial services, including investment product development and sales, property acquisitions and the management of key accounts. Prior to joining Capital Square in 2020, Mercado spent three years as vice president of private offerings with SmartStop Asset Management. In this role, he helped launch a private real estate investment trust and Delaware statutory trust offerings. Previously, he was employed by multiple leading national real estate investment sponsors.

Wiens has been promoted from the position of national accounts manager, a role she has held with Capital Square since January 2020, to vice president, national accounts. She joined Capital Square from Virtua Partners, where she served as vice president of strategic relationships. In this role, she created, activated, and managed strategic relationships with new partners, negotiated contracts, and oversaw business development activities as well as capital raising. Previously, Wiems served as vice president of national accounts at CIM Group, where she spearheaded the growth of new and existing strategic relationships at independent and regional broker-dealers. She holds FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square