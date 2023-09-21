Capital Square Promotes Natalie Stephens to Regional Vice President of Southwest Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that Natalie Stephens has been promoted to regional vice president, Southwest sales. In her new role, Stephens will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors throughout Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii.

"Natalie Stephens is an exceptional talent who brings a high level of energy and expertise to her work at Capital Square," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "She will do an excellent job of assisting financial advisors and their investors in her new role as regional vice president of Southwest sales."

Stephens joined Capital Square as an associate vice president in January 2022, providing sales and marketing support to financial advisors in the company's Central and Northeast territories. She has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services arena, having held sales and marketing roles for some of the most successful distributors of real estate-based investment programs in the country, including Griffin Capital, Grubb & Ellis Securities and KBS Capital Markets Group. She began her career in 2007 as an internal wholesaler with MetLife Investors.

"Natalie is a proven and respected sales professional, with extensive experience and a sophisticated understanding of complex financial investments and how they can benefit appropriate investors," said James Brunger, chief sales officer. "She immediately established herself as a key member of the Capital Square sales team when she joined us nearly two years ago, and I have every confidence that she will continue to impress as she leads our sales efforts throughout the Southwest."

Stephens holds FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine, and is currently pursuing a master's degree in real estate from Georgetown University, which she expects to receive next year.

Shayna Goodin will provide internal sales support for Stephens.

Since its formation in 2012, Capital Square has raised more than $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company has consistently ranked as one of the leading sponsors of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment programs for investors seeking the advantages of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchanges and is also an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLC's and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square