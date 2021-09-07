Capital Square Promotes Shari Sears to Executive Vice President & Cozie Sawyer to REIT Controller

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate, announced today that is has promoted Shari Sears to executive vice president, controller of Capital Square, and Cozie Sawyer to controller of Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc.

"Capital Square recently launched Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities in the Southeast and Texas," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "REIT tax and accounting rules are extremely complex. The REIT's executive management team includes Shari Sears and Cozie Sawyer, seasoned accountants with an exceptional depth of REIT and real estate expertise. We are pleased to promote Sears and Sawyer for their hard work and dedication to Capital Square. They are a valuable part of the REIT's management team."

Sears joined Capital Square in 2017 as controller, and has been promoted to executive vice president. She has worked in the accounting field for more than 30 years, with 15 years of experience at two large publicly traded real estate investment trusts. Prior to her tenure with Capital Square, Sears served as the senior regional controller at Brandywine Realty Trust, where she directed accounting for the Mid-Atlantic, including Richmond, Virginia, and Austin, Texas areas with more than 13 million square feet of owned, joint venture and third-party office and industrial properties. Sears graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Sawyer, who joined Capital Square in 2019 as assistant controller, has been promoted to REIT controller. In her new role, her primary responsibilities are acting as controller of Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc, which was formed in 2021 to invest in income-producing multifamily properties primarily in the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Prior to joining Capital Square, Sawyer was responsible for the accounting needs of corporations and individuals in the real estate industry for more than 17 years. She spent more than a decade primarily as a senior analyst for a publicly traded hospitality real estate investment trust. In that role, she created, implemented and oversaw capital expenditures' accounting and investment in real estate reporting for hundreds of Hilton and Marriott hotels nationwide. Sawyer graduated from Old Dominion University with bachelor's degrees in business administration and accounting and statistics. She earned an MBA with a concentration in management from Strayer University.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion, and a real estate investment trust that invests in housing. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

