Capital Square Promotes Tangela Lambert to Vice President of Human Resources

RICHMOND, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has promoted Tangela Lambert to vice president of human resources.

"Tangela has done a superb job of filling Capital Square's ranks with top-tier talent from entry level all the way to the C-suite," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "As the company grows, she has the skills and dedication to ensure that Capital Square retains its competitive advantage with exceptionally talented employees."

Lambert joined Capital Square as human resources director in 2016. She has more than 10 years of experience in human resources and employee relations, with an emphasis on businesses lacking access to full-service human resource professionals.

"Capital Square has grown tremendously during my tenure, to become the nation's second largest sponsor of Delaware statutory trusts for thousands of Section 1031 exchange and other investors," said Lambert. "This success is the direct result of the talented professionals currently working at Capital Square and those to-be-hired in the future as the firm continues to grow with new, cutting-edge investment programs."

Lambert earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Hampton University and a master's degree from Liberty University in human resources management.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed approximately $2.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

