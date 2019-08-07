Capital Square Selects Altigo to Simplify the Processing of Their Alternative Investments

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that they have selected Altigo, a technology platform developed by WealthForge, in order to bring straight through processing automation to their alternative investments. Traditionally, alternative investment transactions require a lengthy, error-prone, paper-based subscription process. Altigo transforms this process with a frictionless, technology-enabled user experience for advisors, dramatically reduces errors and cost for sponsors, and expedites transactions for all parties involved.

"Capital Square is always looking for ways to help investors. Our partnership with WealthForge on Altigo helps overcome the challenges associated with subscribing for securities sold in private placements," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "WealthForge has developed Altigo to replace the cumbersome, paper-laden subscription process with a proprietary, end-to-end automation technology. Through technology, the company has streamlined the subscription process to make it easier for investors and their advisors to accurately complete the necessary paperwork and eliminate common errors. The transition from paper to electronic documents is a tremendous step forward that will benefit investors, sponsors like Capital Square, selling broker-dealers and financial advisors who sell private securities."

Straight through processing technology has a history of revolutionizing industries from insurance to public capital markets, and WealthForge is now helping to lead the charge for alternative investments. Altigo is a product agnostic solution for the alternative investment industry. The platform is currently processing transactions in 1031 exchange DSTs, qualified opportunity zone funds, and non-traded REITs, with support for business development companies, private funds, and other product types on the horizon.

"Louis and his team have been a great client for WealthForge," said Bill Robbins, chief executive officer at WealthForge. "They were among the first to adopt our managing broker-dealer services, and we are thrilled to be able to expand our partnership by bringing them onto Altigo."

Capital Square is a national investment sponsor that specializes in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts and qualified opportunity funds. Founded in 2012, the investor-centric company has quickly grown to have completed more than $1.4 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square seeks to provide accredited investors with tax-advantaged real estate investment programs that qualify for tax deferral, provide passive income during the investment's holding period and deliver risk-adjusted returns when taken full-cycle. We strategically source, acquire, manage and dispose of real estate on behalf of our investors, who can subscribe to Capital Square's investment offerings via low minimums that are set to help provide: greater access to more investors, portfolio diversification and the potential to mitigate risk.

WealthForge provides technology solutions developed by regulatory experts to streamline investments into alternative securities. WealthForge was founded upon the idea that alternative capital markets are opaque, inefficient, and rife with barriers—and that needed to change.

