Capital Vacations Acquires Summer Winds Resorts

The acquisition includes Stormy Point Village, a premier, Interval International Elite-rated property, as well as a Stormy Point Lakeside.

"We are focused on expanding our timeshare sales and management operations so that we can continue to provide great vacations to our owners and guests. This acquisition is the latest example of the execution of our strategic plan," said Travis Bary, Capital Vacations Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to welcome the Summer Winds employees and Stormy Point Village owners to Capital Vacations. The future is bright!"

Stormy Point Village, is a Cape Cod-style resort situated on Table Rock Lake in the Ozark Mountains. The resort currently has over 15,000 owners and is the premier vacation ownership resort in the Branson market. The expansive resort is comprised of more than 200 two, three and four-bedroom cottages, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a water park, two restaurants, two club houses, a 63-foot lighthouse and coveted dock access to Table Rock Lake.

Capital Vacations looks forward to integrating Summer Winds Resorts into their club sales and resort management services and welcoming their employees and owners onboard.

ABOUT CAPITAL VACATIONS

Capital Vacations is one of the largest managers and developers of North American vacation ownership resorts. Capital Vacations provides its customers with full-service, tailored hospitality management, flexible club sales programs and vacation offerings. Capital Vacations is the trusted management provider for seventy-one resorts throughout the United States and Caribbean. Learn more at CapitalVacations.com.

SOURCE Capital Vacations