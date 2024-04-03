CAPITOL CORRIDOR JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY'S MANAGING DIRECTOR, ROBERT PADGETTE, APPOINTED BY THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION BOARD TO THE 'FIRST-EVER' PASSENGER RAIL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

OAKLAND, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) proudly announces the appointment of its Managing Director, Robert Padgette, to the Surface Transportation Board (STB)'s newly formed Passenger Rail Advisory Committee (PRAC).

"I am truly honored by this appointment to join a group of esteemed rail industry leaders," said Padgette. "I look forward to serving alongside them, examining the multifaceted issues impacting passenger rail systems nationwide for years to come."

Padgette was selected by Chairman Martin J. Oberman to fill the seat for an At-Large representative, a three-year term through March 2027.

The PRAC's activities include providing information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on issues impacting the development and operations of passenger rail services, including: improving efficiency on passenger rail routes; reducing disputes between passenger rail carriers and freight rail hosts regarding the use of freight-owned facilities and infrastructure for passenger service, including passenger on-time performance issues; and improving regulatory processes related to intercity passenger rail to the benefit of the public, the communities served by passenger rail, and the environment. The PRAC meetings will be open to the public. – Surface Transportation Board .

About CCJPA and the Capitol Corridor®`

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for more than 700,000 passengers a year. For more information, visit www.capitolcorridor.org.

