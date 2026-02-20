Capitol Securities Congratulates Sean O' Sullivan, on his new role with our firm

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities is pleased to congratulate Sean O'Sullivan on his new role with our firm.

Sean began his investment career in late 2024 as a Wealth Management Associate, gaining experience in client service, trading, compliance, and marketing of institutional research and custody products. Building on this foundation, he now serves as an Investment Advisor, where he focuses on providing highly personalized financial planning and investment management services.

Sean O'Sullivan

Sean holds the SIE, Series 7, and Series 66 licenses. His approach emphasizes proactive client service, tailored financial strategies, and disciplined portfolio management designed to align with each client's unique goals. He is dedicated to building long-term relationships and delivering thoughtful solutions that help clients navigate today's markets with confidence.

Sean is located at 12100 Sunset Hills Rd, Suite 100 Reston VA 20190. He will be part of the CS Wealth Management team at Capitol Securities. CS Wealth Management Group - About Us | Meet the Team Contact: [email protected] | Office: 703-269-2438

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected].

