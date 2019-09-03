Caplin & Drysdale Welcomes Leighanne Scott and Announces the Formation of SALT Practice

Caplin & Drysdale President, Clark Armitage, says the firm is excited by Ms. Scott's arrival: "Leighanne brings with her vast experience counseling large multinationals, in the private equity, manufacturing, retail, financial services, real estate and other sectors. Her deep analytical strengths and well-developed practice presented a compelling case for Caplin to expand its practice areas to include SALT."

Ms. Scott has a keen ability to advance client interests through building relationships with government decision-makers. While advocating for her clients, she believes in showing respect for the regulators as a path to achieving successful resolutions. Ms. Scott explained: "The foundation of our SALT practice is based on a unique combination of technical advocacy skills with strong state administrative relationships. Prudent compromise is often the best way to further a clients' priorities. I seek to build cooperative relationships with state and local tax authorities, which I believe pays dividends both for the regulators and for clients."

The creation of a SALT practice furthers Caplin & Drysdale's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. For a number of reasons, SALT has grown in importance in recent years. Those reasons include increased audit activity as states seek revenue to fund state deficits, federal income tax reform, including the reduction in the federal rate to 21%, and the 2018 Wayfair decision and the resulting expansion of withholding and record-keeping obligations. Caplin & Drysdale has identified the building of a SALT practice as a dynamic response to clients' needs and as setting the stage for the firm's continued success.

While bringing a value-add to current clients, the new SALT practice will also compliment other practices and capabilities. Ms. Scott said the Caplin & Drysdale's culture and reputation for excellence is what attracted her to the firm, calling it a "perfect culture and technical fit."

Caplin & Drysdale's tax practice is consistently recognized as exceptional by a variety of legal rankings including Chambers, Best Lawyers and Legal 500.

Caplin & Drysdale continues to be a leading provider of tax , tax controversy , political law, and litigation legal services to corporations, individuals, and nonprofits throughout the United States and around the world. We are also privileged to serve as legal advisors to accounting firms, financial institutions, law firms, and other professional services organizations. The firm's reputation over the years has earned us the trust and respect of clients, industry peers, and government agencies.

Our lawyers' strong tactical and problem-solving skills—combined with substantial experience handling a variety of complex, high stakes, matters in a boutique environment—make us one the nation's most distinctive law firms. Please visit us at www.capdale.com for more information.

Media Contact: Aeree Lee, marketing@capdale.com

SOURCE Caplin & Drysdale

Related Links

http://www.capdale.com

