Capline Healthcare Management Expands RCM Support To 1,300+ Practices, Citing Rising Demand From Health Providers

The Houston-based company, founded in 2016 and BBB A+ accredited, says health providers are increasingly turning to third-parties to keep their revenue cycle running.

HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capline Healthcare Management has crossed a significant operational threshold, supporting more than 1,300 independent medical practices across the United States. The Houston-based revenue cycle management firm says the growth is not incidental. It reflects a measurable and accelerating shift in how independent providers are choosing to manage their RCM operations amid rising payer complexity and shrinking administrative capacity.

Independent medical practices are under increasing pressure due to complex payer requirements, workforce shortages, reimbursement challenges, and growing administrative demands.

According to the American Medical Association, the number of physicians in private practice dropped from 60.1% in 2012 to 42.2% in 2024. Meanwhile, denial rates across commercial payers have climbed steadily, with some studies pointing to denial volumes increasing by as much as 20% over five years. This highlights how difficult it has become for many practices to maintain both quality care and financial stability.

According to Capline, these growing pressures are why many practices are turning to outside partners. They're looking for experts who can bring order and consistency to their revenue cycle. Capline supports healthcare providers across the board, from billing and coding to eligibility checks, provider credentialing, follow-ups, and denial handling.

"Independent practices need more than basic billing help," said Abhinav Rastogi, Founder, Capline Healthcare Management. "They need a revenue cycle partner that understands the details, works with discipline, and helps protect the financial health of the practice. Reaching 1,300+ supported practices is an important milestone for us because it reflects the trust providers place in our team and in the way we work."

Unlike generalist billing vendors, Capline said its model focuses on practical execution across the full revenue cycle. That includes front-end work such as eligibility checks and credentialing, as well as back-end support such as claim follow-up, denial review, and accounts receivable management. Practices working with Capline gain a single operational partner rather than patching together multiple vendors. The goal is to help practices reduce delays, improve collections, and gain a clearer view of financial performance.

Our role is to help practices build a stronger financial foundation and that requires more than billing experience. It takes process discipline and a clear understanding of how every stage of the revenue cycle connects to the health of the whole organization," said Sumeet Patney, Director at Capline Healthcare Management.

Looking ahead, he noted that Capline plans to expand its proprietary AI-driven analytics capabilities and invest further in its specialized billing and coding teams, building the infrastructure needed to accelerate growth well into 2027 and beyond.

About Capline Healthcare Management

Capline Healthcare Management is a Houston-based healthcare management company founded in 2016. Capline has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and has HIPAA-compliant practices to ensure confidentiality and the privacy of sensitive healthcare data.

The company offers end-to-end RCM support and other back-office support services to healthcare practices in the United States. Its services include medical billing, coding, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, eligibility verification, and provider credentialing. Capline specializes in assisting healthcare organizations to enhance financial performance, reduce administrative workload, and streamline practice operations for healthcare providers.

Across its supported healthcare practices, Capline reports an average first-pass claim acceptance rate of 96% and a denial resolution turnaround of 3 business days.

Practices that have transitioned to Capline's full-cycle model report measurable reductions in AR aging and double-digit percentage gains in net collections, with several multi-physician groups seeing those results within the first two quarters of engagement.

"A multi-specialty practice working with Capline reported a reduction in claim denials of over 25% and an 18% improvement in collections turnaround time within six months."

To learn more about Capline's revenue cycle services, visit https://caplinehealthcaremanagement.com/.

SOURCE Capline Services