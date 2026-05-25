Capline Reports 40% Reduction in Credentialing Turnaround Time

The reported reduction highlights Capline's effort to strengthen one of the earliest and most critical steps in the revenue cycle.

HOUSTON, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capline Healthcare Management has reported a 40% reduction in credentialing turnaround time following workflow improvements across provider documentation, payer application review, enrollment tracking, regular follow-ups, and AI-assisted workflow automation.

Credentialing is often the first revenue checkpoint for a new provider and one of the most time-sensitive administrative tasks for healthcare organizations. Until payer approval is complete, a provider is unable to see patients as an in-network provider, submit in-network claims, and become financially active for the practice.

These delays can also create a direct financial impact. Every week of delayed enrollment may mean missed patient visits, revenue leakage/loss, and added provider payroll costs before revenue starts coming in. For a growing practice, a credentialing delay of even 30 days can cost them thousands of dollars in potential revenue, depending on patient volume, payer mix, and specialty.

While the credentialing process averages 90 to 120 days, insurance company verification backlogs, documentation gaps, and payer-specific requirements routinely push timelines into months beyond. This is why medical credentialing services play an important role in helping healthcare organizations keep provider enrollment organized, payer-ready, and moving forward. In healthcare, this isn't just an administrative inconvenience, as each delayed week represents missed patient visits, stalled cash flow, and constrained practice expansion that compounds over time.

According to Capline, the improvement was achieved by strengthening key steps in the credentialing cycle, including provider file review, Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare profile maintenance, payer-specific application checks, enrollment tracking, recredentialing alerts, demographic updates, EFT coordination, portal setup, regular payer follow-up, and AI-assisted automation to track pending items and flag missing information.

"Credentialing delays can hold back a practice at the exact moment it is trying to grow," said Abhinav Rastogi, founder of Capline Healthcare Management. "A provider may be hired, patients may be waiting, and the practice may be ready to expand access, but payer approval can still stop the process from moving forward. Our team focused on strengthening follow-up discipline, tracking pending items, and keeping provider files complete so practices can avoid preventable delays in the credentialing process."

The announcement comes as healthcare practices continue to face heavy administrative pressure. The American Medical Association reported that the share of physicians in private practice declined from 60.1% in 2012 to 42.2% in 2024, pointing to growing strain from payment pressure, rising costs, and administrative demands.

Challenges around RCM in medical billing are also increasing across the industry. Experian Health's 2025 State of Claims findings show that 68% of providers say submitting clean claims is harder than a year earlier, while 43% report being understaffed. These figures show why practices are looking for stronger operational support across credentialing, billing, claims, and follow-up work

Capline says its experience across eligibility verification, billing, and collections has shown that many reimbursement issues begin with credentialing errors. These errors may include incorrect tax IDs, wrong specialty details, incorrect billing NPI, missing group linkage, or a provider being credentialed individually but not linked to the practice group. In many cases, practices discover these issues only after services have already been provided. By that time, the practice has already paid the provider and used clinical resources, but reimbursement from the insurance company may be delayed, denied, or placed at risk.

Capline believes most credentialing problems do not come from one major mistake. They often come from small gaps that are easy to miss but costly over time, such as an outdated CAQH profile, a missing document, an incomplete payer form, or a delayed follow-up.

That is why Capline focuses on making each step easier to track so practices can clearly see what has been submitted, what is pending, and what needs action next.

Capline currently supports more than 1,300 healthcare practices across the United States. The company says credentialing remains a critical part of its broader revenue cycle support because payer readiness affects how quickly practices can move from provider onboarding to billing.

Its credentialing support includes commercial payer enrollment, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, PPO and HMO network enrollment, CAQH maintenance, recredentialing, demographic updates, EFT coordination, insurance portal setup, and payer follow-up.

Capline's 40% improvement resulted from advancing better tracking systems, strengthening payer follow-up routines, conducting regular process reviews, and integrating AI automation. The company currently uses these tools in tandem: AI flags issues while tracking systems maintain accountability, process reviews identify gaps, and consistent payer engagement drives action. Capline will continue elevating each component: smarter tracking, deeper AI integration, more responsive payer coordination, and refined operational reviews delivering faster credentialing cycles and stronger provider outcomes.

About Capline Healthcare Management

Capline Healthcare Management is a Houston-based healthcare management company founded in 2016. Capline has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and follows HIPAA-compliant practices to support confidentiality and the privacy of sensitive healthcare data.

Its services include medical billing, medical coding, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, eligibility verification, provider credentialing, payment posting, patient billing, and related healthcare administrative support.

To learn more about Capline's revenue cycle services, visit https://www.caplinehealthcaremanagement.com/

SOURCE Capline Services