CapLinked Partners with Civic Technologies for Identity Services

The partnership brings trusted, secure identity services to CapLinked customers in the financial, investment, equity, venture capital, legal and life science sectors. Working with Civic Technologies gives CapLinked tools for providing decentralized identity verification to businesses sharing large amounts of sensitive and private information with other companies.

"CapLinked is excited to be offering Civic as a seamless integration to our customers and to be working closely with Civic to develop innovative, secure identity verification products as we move forward with our blockchain project," said Chris Grey, CapLinked's COO.

"We are pleased to welcome CapLinked to Civic's Partner Network. This collaboration marks another milestone for Civic's ecosystem and on-demand, secure, and low-cost access to identity verification services," said Civic Co-Founder and CEO, Vinny Lingham.

Civic will bring secure login and sign on functionality, and will enable decentralized KYC (know your customer) verifications across CapLinked's data management and information sharing platform. This will protect participants involved in capital raises, asset sales, mergers & acquisitions, real estate deals, investor reporting, business development negotiations, and other complex business transactions.

About CapLinked

CapLinked provides a secure collaboration and workflow solution for managing complex deals and projects. As the industry's leading provider of Virtual Data Rooms (VDR) and Document Management enterprise solutions, CapLinked makes it faster, safer, and easier to manage business transactions in the cloud. Eric M. Jackson (PayPal's first head of US marketing) and Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked has steadily built a diverse client base and recently expanded its portfolio to include robust API security features.

About Civic

Civic is a visionary blockchain identity-verification technology that allows consumers to authorize the use of their identities in real time. They are spearheading the development of an ecosystem that is designed to facilitate on-demand, secure, and low-cost access to identity-verification services via the blockchain. Civic recently introduced a Civic token that participants in the ecosystem will use to provide and receive identity-verification-related services. The company sold $33 million of its tokens during its token sale event in June 2017. For more information, visit https://www.civic.com.

