Capriotti's Launches Campaign to Fight Homelessness in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to World Atlas, Las Vegas is among the top ten cities in the United States with the highest number of homeless individuals, ranking at number eight. In an effort to help these individuals receive the aid and shelter they need, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, a Las Vegas-based restaurant known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, is partnering with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission to make a difference in the Las Vegas community.

Starting November 1, when customers purchase items through the CAPAddicts! Rewards app and activate the promo code FEED1LV, Capriotti's will donate $1 to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, an organization dedicated to feeding and sheltering the homeless throughout the Las Vegas area. All money donated during this time will help in providing food and shelter to the homeless men, women and children living in Las Vegas.

"As a Las Vegas based business, we are extremely honored for this opportunity to help better the city we hold so dear to our hearts," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "Not only is this campaign a great initiative to help our community, but an amazing opportunity to connect with our loyal fans and get them involved as well."

As easy as entering the promo code, Capriotti's encourages customers to purchase with a purpose this fall to help the local Vegas community. As a 'thank you' for participators efforts, every customer who purchases food through the CAPAddicts! Rewards app and activates the promo code FEED1LV will be credited with five points, the equivalent of $5 value. Guests also have the option to utilize the promo code to support the Las Vegas Rescue mission through order.capriottis.com.

Through the CAPAddicts! Rewards app, users can experience an array of bonuses and rewards such as exclusive discounts, free food, and surprise birthday offers.

"At Las Vegas Rescue Mission, we strive to restore pride, dignity and hope in those who have lost their voice and spirits," said Heather Engle, CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. "As a nonprofit organization operating solely through the compassion and support of giving individuals, we are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with Capriotti's for this initiative and cannot wait to see what strides we can make together."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's now has over 100 locations in 18 states, including 39 locations in the Las Vegas area alone. Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

