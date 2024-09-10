Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to Open Flagship Boise Restaurant this December

Award-Winning Fast-Casual Sandwich Franchise Details Plans for First of Three Boise Locations

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), the award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its hand-crafted cheese steaks, in preparation for the debut of its Boise flagship location, today announced that the restaurant is anticipated to open this December at 200 North Highbrook Way in Star. This will be the first of three Capriotti's locations brought to the community by local entrepreneurs Brian and Amanda Robertson.

The Robertsons, who have owned and operated the Las Vegas-based Robertson Installations for the last 9 years, have been loyal Capriotti's customers for over 30 years. When they relocated their family to Idaho in 2023, they realized there was a market for their favorite sandwich chain in Boise and are thrilled at the opportunity to spearhead that expansion effort themselves, diving headfirst into the restaurant space and bringing the brand to friends, family, and foodies alike.

"Since moving to Boise to be closer to family, we've met plenty of people who have traveled out to Las Vegas purely to get their fix of Capriotti's," said Amanda, a military veteran. "Given our experience in construction and passion for the brand, Amanda and I were confident that we could make quick work of bringing Capriotti's here. In fact, we've already secured a lease for our second location, which will open later in 2025."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Capriotti's is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

"Our entrance into the Boise market has been a long time coming," said Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris. "The focus for our team is always on partnering with people who bring a passion for the brand, a commitment to community, and a purpose-driven mindset to the franchise. That's exactly what we've found in Brian and Amanda, and what we hope Boise gets to experience as our footprint in the area grows from here."

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 750 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

