Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Adds to Texas Footprint with Four-Unit Deal in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, has announced a newly signed franchise agreement that will bring four new locations to the Lone Star State – specifically to the Austin market. The first location, a ghost kitchen facility for pickup and delivery service only, opened on April 26 at 5610 N. IH-35 with the first brick-and-mortar location set to open at 1200 Barbara Jordan Boulevard later this year. A second shop is planned for the Hill Country Galleria and will open in December.

The four-store agreement is spearheaded by restaurant industry veteran, Julian King. Since graduating from Cornell University in 2003, King has gone from working as a Senior Manager at restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory to becoming the Director of Operations for Austin-based Via313 Pizzeria. Now, he has fulfilled his ultimate goal: owning his own restaurant. With the help of his business partner, Warren Shu, King will bring Capriotti's high-quality, hand-crafted sandwiches to the residents of Austin.

"Warren grew up in Delaware and has enjoyed Capriotti's extraordinary food since he was a child," said King. "When the opportunity presented itself to Warren and I to go into business together, it was a no-brainer that Capriotti's was the right investment for us. A loyalty to the brand coupled with Capriotti's outstanding corporate support made our decision to open four locations in Austin very simple."

In search of a concept that would stand out from the typical barbeque-style restaurants Austin is known for, King and Shu quickly realized that there was a pent-up demand for great sandwiches in Austin. "When looking at the big picture, there are immense growth opportunities for Capriotti's in the Austin market," added Shu. "We are excited to bring something unique, quick and convenient but offer the quality of a full-service concept to Austin residents."

"Bringing in franchise owners like Julian and Warren is a dream-come-true for our brand," said David Bloom, Capriotti's Chief Development Officer. "Their passion for our brand and bringing something new and exciting to the market is a recipe for success. We can't wait to see Capriotti's win over fans in Austin."

Founded in 1976, the Las Vegas based franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $420,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti's is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti's focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #17 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Related Links

http://www.capriottis.com

