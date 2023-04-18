Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Experience Positive Momentum Throughout Q1

Fast-Casual Restaurant Franchises Add 24 New Shops in 6 States, Continue Upward Trajectory Set Forth in 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a strong 2022 that saw record-breaking growth for Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone, development efforts have continued their upward momentum throughout Q1. The start of 2023 has proven successful for the popular fast-casual brands, as Capriotti's signed agreements to develop 9 new restaurants and Wing Zone inked deals for another 13 restaurants. These deals include the first-ever Capriotti's location in Alabama and the first Wing Zone locations in Utah and Washington.

Garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant operators, the Q1 area developer agreements are steps towards both brands goal of being present in all 50 states. These signings will advance the Capriotti's brand in:

Huntsville, Alabama

Sacramento, California

Abilene, Texas

Midland, Texas

Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

Tri Cities, Washington

East Meadow Buyer, New York

Long Island, New York

Ogden, Utah

Clearfield, Utah

Farmington, Utah

Huntington Beach, California

Costa Mesa, California

Newport Beach, California

Herndon, California

"I am impressed with the growth we saw in 2022 and to carry that same aggressive development into this year has been exciting for both our brands," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "As we continue to break into new markets and bring in passionate owners, we are excited to continue exposing our premiere sandwiches and wings to more guests nationwide."

Capriotti's and Wing Zone are continuously recognized by industry leaders and peers for the brand's innovation and stand-out performance. The restaurants were featured on Fast Casual's 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. In March, Capriotti's and Wing Zone franchisees, Brenda Torres and Adam Wyatt, garnered the Franchisee of the Year Award in Las Vegas at the International Franchise Association (IFA). In addition, Q1 brought the addition of two new C-level executives to the roster – Michael Meche as Chief Restaurant Officer and Scott Wessel as Chief Technology Officer.

"It is great to see the dedication our franchisees and team members have to serve high-quality food in a great atmosphere to their communities," added Bloom. "As a company we value going above and beyond to make our customers feel welcome at Capriotti's and Wing Zone, and that will continue to drive the growth of our brands as we expand."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop