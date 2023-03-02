Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Franchisees Awarded Highest Honor at IFA Convention

Recognized for exemplifying excellence in community philanthropy and local economic development

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Brenda Torres and Adam Wyatt of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone as two of 2023's Franchisees of the Year. Both were honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

From left to right - Adam Wyatt, Jane McPherson, Brenda Torres, and David Bloom Wing Zone (PRNewsfoto/Wing Zone)

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like Brenda and Adam exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

Torres is driving the expansion of the Capriotti's and Wing Zone footprint in Southern California, having amassed 2 Capriotti's and 1 Wing Zone location since joining the franchise space in 2018. Wyatt, a Wing Zone franchisee, has been enamored with the brand since his college days, and has since brought his fellow Kentuckians 3 restaurant locations, with plans to add various Capriotti's locations to his repertoire in the near future. Both franchisees note a passion for food, service, and community as motivation for their continued growth.

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"To see both brands represented on-stage at this year's awards was an extraordinarily proud moment," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Brenda and Adam are a true testament to the culture, ethics, vision, and driving purpose behind what the Capriotti's and Wing Zone families represent."

There are approximately 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.4 million direct jobs and generating over $800 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

