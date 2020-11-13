Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Reports Record-Breaking Jump in Same-Store Sales

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is reporting double-digit same-store sales increases for Q2 and Q3, year over year. As 2020 progresses, consumer needs continue to evolve with a greater demand for off-premise dining. Capriotti's has grown right alongside its fans with a greater focus on technology and menu innovations, further solidifying the brand as a leader in the fast-casual franchise space.

Capriotti's franchise partners are seeing record performance as a result of the brand's commitment to innovation throughout the year. With the guidance of Capriotti's corporate support team, franchise partners made the following in-store changes to better cater to changing consumer needs:

Expanded Capriotti's digital presence with ghost kitchens and partnerships with third party delivery services like DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub to answer consumer demand for off-premise dining.

Continued to implement smart store designs that include pick-up windows and cubbies to make contactless pickup orders seamless and safe for fans on the go.

Rolled out an elevated menu that includes Impossible Foods - a vegetarian alternative to meat – and Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef.

Leveraged a new financial management program developed by Capriotti's corporate support center, featuring specially tailored guidance for managing the pandemic from a financial perspective.

"Without a doubt, 2020 has been one of the hardest years for small business owners. We're blown away by the dedication and trust of our franchise partners and corporate support team in achieving impressive sales and helping to solidify Capriotti's place in the top 2% of the industry," said David Bloom, chief operating and development officer. "This has truly been a milestone year for us and we look forward to keeping up the momentum – with a continued commitment to innovation, technology and of course, the communities in which we serve as we round out Q4 and head into a new year."

In addition to operational changes, Capriotti's continues to expand its footprint across the nation. To date, the brand has opened a total of 14 shops in 2020 with plans to open 4 more by the end of the year. Capriotti's has an additional 200+ locations under development in communities across the nation. Founded in 1976, the Las Vegas based franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $420,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti's is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti's focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

