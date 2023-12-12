CAPS Research Announces 2023-24 Executive Advisory Board

New members represent top global executives across multiple industries

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPS Research, a supply management applied research center created in collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), has appointed seven new senior supply chain management executives to its Executive Advisory Board for a three-year term to end in August 2026. CAPS advisory members represent the unique blend of expertise between academia, and the supply management profession, as it sits within ISM®, the first and leading not-for-profit supply management association.

"CAPS has the honor of partnering closely with notable supply chain experts to guide its strategy, and respond to the profession's research needs," said Denis Wolowiecki, executive managing director of CAPS Research. "Our newest board members represent forward-thinking, industry-leading executives who will contribute toward CAPS' future vision."

CAPS Executive Advisory Board members are typically chief procurement officers or equivalent at Fortune 1000 CAPS member companies or a notable academic partner. The seven new advisory members include the following.

Tarek Amine is chief supply chain officer at Bechtel, and responsible for all supply chain operations, ranging from strategic planning and global supply assessments to forecasting project staffing and oversight, across all of Bechtel's global business units.

William Cannon is director of business operations at General Atomics' contracts, procurement, and proposals management organizations, with 20 years of experience in Aerospace and Defense, with a particular focus on organization leadership and development, including proactive compliance, innovative contracting and data-driven decision making.

Charlie Gallagher is vice president of supply chain and operations at Vitamix and brings more than 30 years of logistics and operations leadership roles in the military, public and private corporations, as well as volunteer organizations.

Sanford (Sandy) Hodes is senior vice president and chief procurement and corporate development officer for Ryder System, Inc., a leading commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company.

Priscila Mendes, CPSM, is vice president of global procurement at Cummins, where she's responsible to define and deliver the strategic direction, capabilities, and tools to maintain and continue advancing the Cummins procurement organization.

Chris Pinnegar, CPSM, MCIPS, CPIM, CAPM, is vice president, supply chain management at Eaton Corporation, and brings extensive experience managing supply chain teams globally, within American, Asian, and European manufacturing companies.

Tom Sims is vice president, global supply chain and chief procurement officer at Hess Corporation, a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Sims is responsible for the full source-to-pay process, including procurement, category management, materials management, logistics, supplier diversity and sustainability globally.

In addition to the seven new members, the following members continue their tenure in guiding CAPS Research, in partnership with ASU and ISM®. James L. Ferrell, Jr., vice president of supply chain management at Plains All American Pipeline, continues his tenure as chair, and Ana Elena Marziano, chief purchasing officer at Procter & Gamble, continues as vice chair.

James L. Ferrell, Jr. (Chair) is vice president, supply chain management at Plains All American Pipeline.

Ana Elena Marziano (Vice Chair) is chief purchasing officer at Procter & Gamble.

Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

Kevin Alexander is vice president, supply chain at Marmon Rail.

Robert Handfield, Ph.D., is professor of supply chain management at North Carolina State University.

Pam Heminger is vice president, strategic procurement division at Caterpillar Inc.

Ohad Kadan is dean and professor, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Steve Katzfey is chief procurement officer at Stanley Black & Decker.

Robert J. Kennedy, Jr. is corporate vice president, global supply and chief procurement officer at Teradyne, Inc.

Chris Martus is vice president of procurement at Mosaic Company.

Greg Muñoz is vice president, global supply management and logistics at Sonoco Products.

Adegoke Oke, Ph.D., is Thunderbird School of Management and W. P. Carey School of Business Supply Chain Chair at Arizona State University.

Pamela Skaufel is vice president of global procurement at ExxonMobil.

Board members serve a maximum of two three-year terms and represent the function of supply management. They provide strategic direction, operating guidance, leverage their networks, identify potential members, represent the profession's research interests, and help prioritize new initiatives. For more information on the CAPS Research Executive Advisory Board, please visit: CAPSResearch.org.

About CAPS Research

CAPS Research (the Center for Advanced Procurement Strategy), is a nonprofit applied research center at Arizona State University, serving supply management leaders at Fortune 1000 companies. CAPS Research inspires leaders with profound discovery and executable strategies to shape the future of supply management. CAPS was established in 1986 at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University in partnership with Institute for Supply Management®. Explore with us at www.CAPSResearch.org.

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Supply Chain Capability Model™. The ISM Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

