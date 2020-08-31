Capsa Healthcare Introduces the Trio™ Mobile Computing Workstation to Advance Nursing Performance in Any Healthcare Environment

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsa Healthcare today announced the launch of the new Trio™ mobile computing workstation. Trio is Capsa's latest generation point-of-care platform to mobilize e-health records and support efficient and accurate medication management.

Trio incorporates the latest technology in a blended design of the most intelligent and most reliable computing carts ever offered. Trio provides a refined ergonomic style coupled with advances in ease of use, maneuverability, and power system runtime. Along with traditional needs for clinical documentation and medication administration, Trio can be configured to support a variety of applications including telehealth, registration, and phlebotomy.

"Capsa is pleased to deliver a solution that combines the reliability of our proven platforms with enhanced intelligent features that customers expect in today's mobile computing workstations," says Avi Zisman, Capsa's President and CEO. "With the addition of Trio, our product portfolio now offers customers an unmatched scope of solutions that support healthcare delivery at the point-of-care."

Trio is Capsa Healthcare's most advanced workstation with enhancements that support a clinician's essential role:

Intuitive control center with touch screen navigation to helpful information, communication tools, and memory presets for each user

N-Stride steer assist and a lightweight, small footprint for ease-of-mobility

New scalable GoLife™ power platform for extended runtime, exceeding 24 hours

New MaxBin flexible storage system for any medication administration workflow, with high-capacity bins and soft-close drawers

Enhanced N-Sight ™ cloud-based fleet management software to assist I.T. in managing cart assets in a facility or across a health system

Easy-to-clean smooth surfaces and an embedded antimicrobial additive on high touch points

"Providing clinicians with an intuitive and optimized user experience to support their patient care routine is at the heart of the Trio design. With a focus on user specific ergonomics and superior performance, wrapped into a lightweight, small form factor workstation, we have developed a solution that will serve as a caregiver's most reliable partner at the point-of-care", says Craig Rydingsward, VP of Sales, Acute Care at Capsa Healthcare. "Trio's innovative advances in power system runtime combined with robust fleet management and communication capabilities now offered in N-Sight, enable I.T. and administration to realize true value in their POC fleet."

For full product details, please visit www.capsahealthcare.com/product/trio-computing-workstations/.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative healthcare solutions for a wide spectrum of care providers. With 50+ years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a unique ability to meet the demands of diverse healthcare environments and offers a broad range of products including medication carts, medical carts, point-of-care carts, and pharmacy automation solutions. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Capsa Healthcare has over 400 employees with management, sales, and production offices throughout the world. For more, visit www.capsahealthcare.com or call 800-437-6633.

