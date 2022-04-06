Capsifi uses Stardog to Improve Data Analytics Speed, Insight

The game-changing tech startup upgraded its platform to Stardog based on superior performance, flexible semantic layer, and built-in data virtualization

ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today announced that Capsifi, a leading provider of enterprise architecture solutions, uses Stardog to support the complex business modeling that underpins its platform.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Capsifi specializes in helping organizations to examine both the need for, and the impact of, change. Through its modeling platform, Jalapeno, Capsifi captures existing knowledge and connects it up into a holistic model of the entire operation, revealing compelling insights that address the most challenging questions.

Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph underpins Capsifi with an integrated semantic metamodel that enables traceability and alignment of business knowledge to provide full line-of-sight from strategy to delivery, enabling their customers to get the visibility and insights they need to navigate change and improve decision-making with a sharp focus on their business needs.

"The work we're doing modeling complex business scenarios just wasn't possible with our previous graph database. When we decided to update our tech stack, we discovered a quantum improvement in performance with Stardog. Queries that would hang for long excruciating minutes were completing in milliseconds." said Dr. Terry Roach, Capsifi's CEO and Founder. "Stardog also provides a wealth of valuable built-in data virtualization capabilities that allow us to embed our platform into a customer's technology landscape, delivering unique insights by consolidating fragmented business information into a rich, dynamic data fabric of connected knowledge."

A commissioned Forrester Consulting study concluded that organizations using the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform can realize up to 320 percent return on investment driven by $3.8 million in improved productivity from faster analytics development, $2.6 million in infrastructure savings from avoided copying and moving data, and $2.4 million in increased profits from enhanced quantity, quality, and speed of insights.

"Data and analytics startups have built amazing platforms on top of Stardog," said Kendall Clark, Stardog's CEO and Cofounder. "Unlike a plain graph database, Stardog is a Knowledge Graph purpose-built for turning data into knowledge, enabling organizations to deliver faster, better insights."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ.

About Capsifi

Founded in 2013, our company and product have been built around the core philosophy of placing customers at the heart of everything we do. This principle continues to guide our vision, our imagination and the innovation in our offerings to ensure we are delivering the highest value to our customers in both meeting their needs and providing a stellar experience. For more information, please visit www.capsifi.com.

