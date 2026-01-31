Capstone LLC Releases 2026 Energy Sector Outlook: Policy Tensions and Market Shifts to Shape Investment Landscape

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC, a leading policy analysis and investment research firm, has released its energy sector preview for 2026, identifying key policy and regulatory developments expected to drive investment opportunities across conventional and renewable energy markets.

Capstone anticipates the Trump administration will expand federal oil and gas leasing and pipeline development to meet growing data center demand, while energy affordability concerns ahead of midterm elections push states toward supporting natural gas infrastructure over climate-driven policies.

The firm expects clean fuel margins to expand following the release of 45Z proposed rules and finalization of the 2026-27 Renewable Fuel Standard. State-level programs, particularly California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, releasing market performance data on January 31st, should benefit credit prices and accelerate clean jet fuel adoption.

Policy tensions between states, utilities, and federal regulators over data center development and grid reliability will create uncertainty, though states like Texas and Pennsylvania are expected to improve regulatory certainty through new rate structures.

In Europe, Capstone forecasts that tighter grid capacity and fiscal constraints will shift priorities from renewable build-out toward assets with secure grid access and system flexibility.

Please access the following links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2026:

Oil and gas

Clean Fuels

Data Centers

Environmental Commodities

European Energy

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, New York, Houston, London, Paris, Mumbai, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, national security, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities and, in the process, unique business and investment strategies for our clients.

