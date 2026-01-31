Capstone LLC Releases 2026 Financial Services Outlook: Regulatory Fragmentation and Housing Policy to Drive Sector Dynamics

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC, a leading policy analysis and investment research firm, has released its financial services sector preview for 2026, highlighting regulatory shifts and policy priorities expected to reshape banking, insurance, housing finance, and education markets.

Capstone anticipates the Trump administration will pursue dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau while advancing deregulatory rulemaking. As federal enforcement recedes, Democratic-led states are expected to intensify oversight, creating a fragmented regulatory landscape across consumer finance.

The firm expects prudential regulators to ease regulatory burdens for banks through a "capital neutral" Basel III Endgame proposal while introducing new stablecoin regulations that may pose competitive challenges for smaller institutions.

Housing policy will emerge as a major federal and state priority, with lawmakers likely reshaping Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's roles and pursuing supply-side reforms to address affordability. Algorithmic pricing tools in the rental and real estate markets continue to face scrutiny.

In insurance, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners will tighten scrutiny of investment strategies and AI applications, while state policymakers pursue affordability reforms amid catastrophe risk concerns.

Education markets face mixed prospects, with federal funding stability offset by state budget pressures affecting K-12 vendors and international enrollment policies creating headwinds for universities.

Please access the following links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2026:

Consumer Finance

Insurance

Housing

Banking

For more information contact Daniel Kruger by phone at (917) 566-8220 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, New York, Houston, London, Paris, Mumbai, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, national security, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, in the process, unique business and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone

Phone: 917-566-8220

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CAPSTONE LLC